AboitizPower to complete more projects by 2026

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2025 | 12:00am
AboitizPower president and CEO Danel Aboitiz told stockholders yesterday that the company has started the development of two solar plants, three battery energy storage systems (BESS) and its first wind farm.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. has reinforced its expansion with the construction of new renewable energy and battery storage projects, all eyed for completion by next year.

AboitizPower president and CEO Danel Aboitiz told stockholders yesterday that the company has started the development of two solar plants, three battery energy storage systems (BESS) and its first wind farm.

These projects include the 212-megawatt-peak Olongapo Solar in Zambales, the 89-MWp San Manuel Solar in Pangasinan, the 20-MW Bay BESS in Laguna, the eight-MW Magat BESS in Isabela, the 20-MW Binga BESS in Benguet and the 58.5-MW onshore wind project in Camarines Sur.

On top of these projects, Aboitiz said the group has also advanced the construction of an additional coal unit, although further details were not disclosed.

Currently, AboitizPower operates and manages around five gigawatts of capacity, with renewables making up for about 1.8 GW.

Looking ahead, Aboitiz expects the company’s power generation portfolio to “increase further in the future,” building on a robust project pipeline.

In January, AboitizPower sealed a $3.3-billion deal with Meralco PowerGen Corp. and San Miguel Global Power to launch the country’s first and largest integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.

“We view LNG as a natural next step for AboitizPower. LNG provides reliable, dispatchable capacity, and with its flexibility, it can serve as an enabler for integrating more variable renewable energy into the country’s energy mix,” Aboitiz said.

By 2030, the company aims to have a total net attributable sellable capacity of 9,200 megawatts, comprising a 50:50 split between renewable power and thermal sources.

Apart from its projects in the pipeline, AboitizPower is also interested in acquiring the 797-MW Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan hydropower complex in Laguna.

ABOITIZ POWER CORP.
