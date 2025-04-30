Yondu achieves prestigious TMMi Level 3 certification

MANILA, Philippines — Yondu, a leading IT solutions provider in the Philippines, has officially achieved TMMi Level 3 certification, a globally recognized standard for software testing and quality assurance.

This milestone reinforces Yondu’s commitment to delivering high-quality software solutions that meet global industry standards.

The certification process was led by Clive Bates, chair of accreditation for the TMMi Foundation.

Yondu is now one of only two companies in the Philippines to attain this certification, underscoring its role as a key player in the country’s IT industry.

Yondu pursued the TMMi Level 3 certification to strengthen its software testing processes and ensure that clients receive reliable, high-performance technology solutions. The path to certification, however, was no easy feat. Without a dedicated team for the assessment, employees had to juggle their regular responsibilities while meticulously preparing for the evaluation.

For Joy Go, Yondu’s chief technology officer, this achievement is a testament to Yondu’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

“We are grateful to have earned the TMMi Level 3 certification. It’s a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to helping Filipino businesses with the best practices possible,” she said.

Aaron Crisostomo, a project manager at Yondu, shared that while the company was already following many of the best practices outlined in the TMMi framework, they had yet to formalize and institutionalize them.

The assessment process included rigorous internal reviews, mock evaluations and direct feedback from high officials of the TMMi Foundation.

“It’s a cross-functional effort. We had to coordinate with HR in terms of how the testing organization is governed. It’s also part of the TMMi process that we should have a standard way of upskilling the testing organization, so we also had to deal with Yondu University. It’s actually a lot of coordination,” shared Carolyn Flores, service delivery manager for managed testing services at Yondu.

For Yondu’s clients, the TMMi Level 3 certification translates to more efficient, reliable and secure software solutions.