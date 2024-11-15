LIST: Flights canceled on November 15 due to 'Pepito'

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Friday, November 15, due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Pepito (International name: Man-Yi).

In an advisory, budget carrier Cebu Pacific, announced that some of their local flights have been grounded due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) relating to Tropical Storm Man-Yi (Local name: Pepito), we anticipate disruption to our flight operations in the coming days," the airline said.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 10 a.m., Friday, the center of Pepito was located 620 kilometers East Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (10.6 °North, 131.5 °East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Aside from Pepito, another weather disturbance in the country is Severe Tropical Storm "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) which has weakened over Luzon Strait, according to PAGASA's 11 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin.

Here are the canceled flights:

DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila

• DG 6853/6854: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu

• DG 6855/6856: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu

• DG 6859/6860: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu

• DG 6901/6902: Cebu – Surigao – Cebu

—Rosette Adel