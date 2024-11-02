^

Bukidnon leads provinces in agricultural fisheries output

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
November 2, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Bukidnon led the provinces in 2023 in terms of the value of agricultural and fisheries production in 2023, accounting for at least six percent of the country’s total output, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In a report, the PSA said Bukidnon produced P155.28 billion worth of agricultural and fisheries products in 2023, accounting for 6.8 percent of the P2.31 trillion total agricultural value produced last year.

The province had the highest value of production in agriculture and fisheries for the past three years, according to the PSA.

Bukidnon produced the highest value of crops as well as livestock in 2023. The province produced P104.517 billion worth of crops, representing 8.5 percent of the nation’s total crop output. In terms of livestock, the production value of Bukidnon was estimated at P30.433 billion.

Batangas had the second-highest value of livestock production last year at P30.328 billion while Cebu ranked third with P26.682 billion.

In crops, Isabela posted the second highest value of output (P59.504 billion) followed by Nueva Ecija (P59.055 billion).

The PSA said Pampanga had the second highest value of production in agriculture and fisheries followed by Pangasinan and Negros Occidental.

Pampanga posted a P93.729- billion in output while Pangasinan and Negros Occidental registered P88.299 billion and P87.475 billion, respectively, based on PSA data.

Batangas came in fifth at P78.713 billion worth of agriculture and fisheries output. The province also topped poultry production nationwide with an estimated value of P33.841 billion, accounting for 9.5 percent of the country’s total output.

Bulacan and Pampanga placed second and third in terms of poultry production with an output value of P26.071 billion and P25.333 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pampanga posted the highest value of fisheries production last year at P41.483 billion. The province contributed 12.8 percent of the value of the country’s total fisheries output last year.

The second largest producer of fisheries in terms of current value last year was Pangasinan at P22.676 billion followed by South Cotabato at P22.455 billion.

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY
