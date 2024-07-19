Philippine banks hit by global IT outage

MANILA, Philippines — Some Philippine-based banks were affected by the global IT outage that crippled several institutions worldwide, grounding flights and suspending telecommunications.

Many users took to social media to report that online banking services were down.

Metrobank advised users that while online systems are down, they could still use automatic teller machines.

“With the ongoing global outage related to Microsoft-based systems, customers may experience a slow down or temporary unavailability of some bank products and services through our online channels,” Metrobank said in a statement on Friday.

Landbank also reported experiencing issues due to the global outage, but it has since resolved its digital disruptions.

The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) reported experiencing issues in its systems but did not specify if these were caused by the global outage.

“RCBC is currently experiencing technical difficulties affecting RCBC Pulz, RCBC Online Banking and Diskartech resulting in a slowdown in some of your online banking transactions,” it said on Facebook.

The following RCBC services are unavailable:

Fund transfers to other banks via Instapay, PesoNet, Swift

PDDTS

Bills payment

Cardless withdrawal

Credit card services

Online check deposit

PayDay NOW

Salary Loan NOW

According to Ookla's Down Detector, Banco de Oro is also experiencing issues. Users have reported problems with Maya and GCash.

The global outage has been felt worldwide, with flights being grounded and television broadcasts being suspended.