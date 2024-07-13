LIST: Flights canceled on July 13

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express and Cebu Pacific to and from Zamboanga have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported on Saturday that many areas across the country are expected to have overcast skies and rain showers due to the southwest monsoon.

It is also monitoring cloud cluster formation over western Palawan and eastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which PAGASA said may develop into a low pressure area in the coming days.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8:00 a.m., Saturday:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2949/2950 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila

5J 853/854 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila

5J 857/858 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 849/850 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 858D Zamboanga-Manila

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina