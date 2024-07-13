^

LIST: Flights canceled on July 13

Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 11:14am
LIST: Flights canceled on July 13
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express and Cebu Pacific to and from Zamboanga have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported on Saturday that many areas across the country are expected to have overcast skies and rain showers due to the southwest monsoon.

It is also monitoring cloud cluster formation over western Palawan and eastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which PAGASA said may develop into a low pressure area in the coming days.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8:00 a.m., Saturday:

PAL Express (2P)

  • 2P 2949/2950 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 853/854 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 857/858 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 849/850 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 858D Zamboanga-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

