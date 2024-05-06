Big-time oil price rollback set on May 7

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a rollback in pump prices on Tuesday, May 7.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Down by P0.90 per liter

Gasoline prices - Down by P0.75 per liter

Kerosene prices- Down by P1.05 per liter

Last week, oil companies implemented mixed adjustments in pump products. Diesel prices were cut by P0.45 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P0.25 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P0.90 per liter last week.

SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.