Oil firms to slash pump prices on April 30

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 11:07am
Oil firms to slash pump prices on April 30
MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a rollback in pump prices on Tuesday, April 30. 

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Down by P0.45 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Down 0.25 by P per liter
  • Kerosene prices- Down by P0.90 per liter

Last week, oil companies implemented mixed adjustments in pump products. Diesel prices were cut by P0.95 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P0.55 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P1.10 per liter last week.

Meanwhile, SeaOil and Shell oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

