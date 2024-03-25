^

Business

SMC OK to add MPTC Indonesia in joint venture

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 25, 2024 | 12:00am
SMC OK to add MPTC Indonesia in joint venture
SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang told reporters  the proposed merger between the tollway giants could take shape over the next few months.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is open to including the Indonesian segment of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) in the planned merger of the toll road operators.

SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang told reporters  the proposed merger between the tollway giants could take shape over the next few months.

Ang said the current focus of negotiations is whether the Indonesian business of MPTC will be covered by the joint venture given its length and value.

Either way, Ang is open to involving Indonesia in the proposed consolidation, captivated by the business potential that it will bring. Further, he sees opportunity in the fact that Indonesia is three times larger than the Philippines in terms of economy.

“Indonesia is a promising economy with $1.7 trillion in GDP, three or four times bigger than us. I think it should be good, the Indonesian tollway,” Ang said.

MPTC is projected to win the bidding for a 35 percent share in PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol, the concessionaire managing a 676-kilometer portion of the Trans-Java Toll.

Once the contract is awarded, MPTC’s foreign business will outvalue its domestic network, and this will play a critical part in the proposed merger with SMC.

To be exact, the entry of the Trans-Java Toll in the equation will add more than 850,000 vehicles to the daily volume in MPTC’s network.

In an earlier interview with The STAR, MPTC chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the agreement is to own the joint venture equally in half. With this, Pangilinan noted that the smaller company would pay the bigger player in cash or assets, or both, to even the shareholdings.

MPTC plans to sell its 44.9 percent stake in CII Bridges and Roads Investments Joint Stock (CII B&R) to simplify its business structure in preparation for the possible merger. CII B&R manages the Vietnamese tollways Hanoi Highway Expansion Phase 2 and the Rach Mieu Bridge.

Once the companies are merged, the tycoons want to list an infrastructure giant in the Philippine Stock Exchange, and together they plan to put up elevated toll roads on congested thoroughfares like C5 Road and EDSA.

MPTC maintains the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Manila-Cavite Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, while SMC runs the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, Skyway System, Southern Tagalog Arterial, South Luzon Expressway and NAIA Expressway.

vuukle comment

SAN MIGUEL CORP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMC starts works on Pangasinan tollway

SMC starts works on Pangasinan tollway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Food-to-infrastructure conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has started the civil works for the Pangasinan Link Expressway...
Business
fbtw
Creative economy grows to P1.72 trillion

Creative economy grows to P1.72 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The value of the country’s creative economy rose by 6.8 percent in 2023 from a year ago as the sector employed more...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific receives fuel-efficient A321 aircraft

Cebu Pacific receives fuel-efficient A321 aircraft

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its commitment to advance sustainability and strengthen its operational resiliency...
Business
fbtw

The grip of worry

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In the corridors of power in Russia, a curious anecdote about Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev and his mother unfolds.
Business
fbtw
Shell Pilipinas profit tumbles to P1.2 billion in 2023

Shell Pilipinas profit tumbles to P1.2 billion in 2023

By Patrick Miguel | 1 day ago
The earnings of Shell Pilipinas Corp. plunged by 70.7 percent to P1.2 billion in 2023 from P4.1 billion in 2022 on the back...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI, Go Negosyo strengthen MSME Development program

DTI, Go Negosyo strengthen MSME Development program

1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Go Negosyo agreed to strengthen their collaboration to further develop the...
Business
fbtw
D&L central hub in Batangas gets LEED gold seal

D&L central hub in Batangas gets LEED gold seal

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
D&L Industries Inc. has secured a gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its newly operational...
Business
fbtw

Dovish Powell lifts markets to historic highs

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Last week, US equities reached new all-time highs, thereby lifting global stock markets. This came on the back of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish policy statement. In that speech, Powell...
Business
fbtw

The iris reveals it all

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
William Shakespeare once said, “The eyes are the window to your soul.
Business
fbtw
Mission impossible: Embracing the nuclear &lsquo;explosion&rsquo;

Mission impossible: Embracing the nuclear ‘explosion’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
A nuclear “explosion” of sorts could be on the horizon for the Philippines – one which could ensure a sustainable,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with