All the stars align at Nustar

Christmas is the time of year where things go into overdrive. For some hotels, it’s the time to spend money — on trees and decorations — and yes, to make money. Holidaymakers are enticed into booking with an establishment that is full of festive cheer.

But for Nustar Resort & Casino, the holiday season is the perfect time to give back.

A magical, whimsical Christmas for all

It’s going to be a magical, whimsical Christmas for Nustar Resort & Casino as it lit up its 35-ft. tree at the Atrium. Designed by Johannah del Rosario of Ballooney Events, the tree is decked with dancing lights with dancing lights, giant butterflies with flapping wings, silver and gold bows and balls, and beautiful flowers in jewel tones.

But what makes the tree truly special are the stars that give it that extra glow.

For three years, Nustar has maintained a cherished tradition where Star Bearers (esteemed members of the community) are invited to hang symbolic stars that represent Love, Hope, Peace, and Joy — illuminating the 35-ft. whimsical tree with values that the five-star resort and casino holds dear.

This year, the property invited changemakers, individuals who have made an impact in their respective fields and embody the spirit that each star represents.

They are Monica Villarica Cusi, is a dedicated school director of VIDA Dance School, Star of Joy; Chip Lopez, a plant-based chef and health coach whose compassion and dedication to health and well-being is truly inspiring, Star of Love: Hilary Overton of Glory Reborn Organization, Star of Joy: Eireen Ann Ando, a weightlifter and 2024 Paris Olympian, Star of Peace; and Trevor Hammond, SVP of gaming and IR operations, Nustar.

Through its foundation, the Universal Cultural Foundation Inc. (UCFI), Nustar Resort & Casino made a contribution to Sistema Pilipino, a non-profit organization that nurtures young musical talent not just in Cebu but all over the country as well.

According to Katrina Mae de Jesus, assistant vice president for business development, Nustar Resort & Casino, it took the team six months to conceptualize this year’s theme, “Mystical Holiday Magic.”

“Why? Because it underwent several revisions. Design is relative. What looks magical and whimsical to us, may not be for others. We also took the sustainable route. We’re using the same tree we used two Christmases ago,” says De Jesus with an impish grin.

Nustar tries to integrate sustainable practices in its daily operations.

“We’ve installed — and are in the process of installing more — solar panels,” enthuses Roel Constantino, general manager for hotels. “That alone reduces our electric consumption by 11 percent.”

The property also has an internal system for waste management and water waste management.

“Our wastewater is recycled and treated. It’s used to irrigate the landscape,” he adds. “But we still have a long way to go in our sustainable journey. There are still so many opportunities to explore.”

“We are also fortunate because we are part of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), which has established certain standards when it comes to sustainability,” De Jesus elaborates.

Eats showtime!

Food, just like holiday decor, generate traffic. Casinos and world-class restaurants go together. The reason is simple: When you’re having a great night, you want to celebrate with good food, too!

For foodies, a trip to the casino means a gastronomic adventure like no other. It’s my second time in the property and I’m happy to share that all dining establishments are now fully operational.

“Mott 32 is here to stay,” announces Constantino, putting an end to rumors going around on social media. “Another good news is that Fili Cafe at Fili Hotel was named Best Buffet in Cebu by SunStar Best of Cebu 2023.”

For lunch, we feasted on comforting classics and heirloom dishes from Cebu and other regions in the country at Fina, the name is taken from the word Filipiniana. Standout dishes are the Cebu Lechon, Balbacua, Pancit Guisado and yes, chicharong bulaklak made more enjoyable by the resto’s homemade vinegar.

Dinner was at Il Primo, the first and only Italian steakhouse in Cebu and the first to open in Cebu’s premier, five-star integrated resort. Il Primo exudes a cosmopolitan vibe that’s complemented by its selection of salads, pasta, dishes, steaks, and spirits.

After the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Nustar also launched its music video, “Balay ni Mayang,” at Axis Bar.

“Balay ni Mayang” is a continuation of the “I Love Cebu” music video, which was launched during the Sinulog festivities.The afterparty featured live performances by local artists, good food, and overflowing drinks.

Nustar’s The Mall also carries a wide range of dining establishments which, as Constantino says, “solidifies Nustar’s status as an exciting flavor destination in the Queen City of the South.”

Galaxy-filled rewards and benefits

Nustar also unveiled its new rewards program at the Grand Ballroom of Nustar, which was decked in floor-to-ceiling LED walls, and stunning graphics.

“When we first opened two-and-a-half years ago, we already had a rewards program, but it was centered on earning and redeeming points on the gaming floor,” shares Alan Teo, chief operating officer. “Now, we’ve made it bigger and better by engaging all merchants in our ecosystem — the hotels, F&B outlets, even The Mall.”

The card comes in five tiers — Star, Sky, Sun, Zodiac, and the Universe. All you have to do is sign up, start with the Star card. The more points you earn, the higher the tier you’ll advance to.

You can earn points when you stay at Fili Hotel, the soon-to-open Nustar Hotel and Grand Summit, while you shop and dine in any of Nustar partner establishments.

Over the coming weeks, Nustar will unveil more festive surprises, including the highly anticipated “12 Days of Holiday Magic”, which promises to delight guests with world-class performances by Sistemang Pilipino, ringing in an elevated weekend of music and magic.

