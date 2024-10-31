LIST: 2025 Regular holidays and special non-working days

MANILA, Philippines — The official list of holidays and non-working days for 2025 has been released.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Proclamation No. 727 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working holidays for the year 2025. Malacañang released the list to the media on Thursday, October 31.

Regular Holidays:

New Year’s Day - January 1 (Wednesday)

Araw ng Kagitingan - April 9(Wednesday)

Maundy Thursday - April17

Good Friday – April 18

Labor Day - May 1 (Thursday)

Independence Day - June 12 (Thursday)

National Heroes Day - August 25 (Last Monday of August)

Bonifacio Day - November 30 (Sunday)

Christmas Day - December 25 (Thursday)

Rizal Day - December 30 (Tuesday)

Special Non-Working Days:

Ninoy Aquino Day - August 21 (Thursday)

All Saints Day - November 1 (Saturday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary - December 8 (Monday)

Last Day of the Year - December 31 (Wednesday)

Special Working Day:

EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary - February 25 (Tuesday)

Additional Special (Non-Working) Days:

Chinese New Year - January 29 (Wednesday)

Black Saturday - April 19

Christmas Eve - December 24 (Wednesday)

All Saints' Day Eve - October 31 (Friday)

For 2024, the People Power anniversary was not declared a holiday. It is the holiday that commemorated the ousting of Marcos Jr., the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The Palace explained that this was due to it falling on a Sunday.

While People Power is counted in this year’s list, it is still a working day.

Meanwhile, proclamations for Islam holidays based on the lunar calendar. The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos will be the agency that recommends the date to the president.

“The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha shall hereafter be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar,” the proclamation read.

The Department of Labor and Employment has been instructed to promulgate the implementing guidelines.