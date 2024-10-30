Asian grill offers ‘unli’ steak-quality meats, hotpot set against Manila Bay sunset

Completing the grill’s “party with a view” vibe are its unlimited “steak-quality” barbecues with an added twist: unlimited Asian hotpots.

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a place to celebrate Halloween, Christmas, birthdays, or just any occasion or non-occasion at all?

Perhaps, an ideal venue to be merry once you have "won" a big or small win is at Young Won Asian Grill.

Since it is nestled in Building J, SM by the Bay, Seaside Boulevard of Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City, Young Won could be a good location for parties with the majestic Manila Bay sunset as backdrop.

The restaurant offers over 600 square meters of space, including its kitchen, dining and events area, which can comfortably sit 120 to 130 diners or 160 to 180 guests for a full-pack party mode.

Opened last June 20 as replacement for its sister restaurant in the same location, Gen Korean BBQ, Young Won Asian Grill has been conceptualized as an “Asian all-in with a twist” restaurant aiming to redefine the boundaries of traditional Asian cuisine with a modern twist.

From the original Korean barbecue concept, owners and managing partners Leina Bolinas and Raymund Magdaluyo added a hotpot twist, believing that it is a big and popular concept nowadays.

Magdaluyo is also the founder of concepts like Red Crab, Seafood Island, Crustasia, and Gen Korean BBQ.

“Our name, Young Won, is rich in cultural and linguistic significance. It draws inspiration from the Korean ‘Youngwonil,’ meaning ‘forever, infinite, and endless,’ reflecting our commitment to timeless quality and endless enjoyment; Chinese ‘Yang Wan,’ translating to Sunshine Bay, symbolizing warmth, hospitality, and the radiant experience we offer; and English ‘Young one,' targeting the vibrant and dynamic spirit of the Millennial and Gen Z generations,” Ramon Agustin Tria, Business Unit Head, explained in an interview with Philstar.com.

Besides its peculiar name, what sets Young Won apart is first, “the combination of hotpot and grill,” Tria said.

“Although it is becoming more common, I think it’s still an innovative idea to have both your soup and your grill,” he said. “Second of all, our broths. Most hotpots only have the spicy and non-spicy options. We have six that are all very distinct from each other.”

Since the restaurant is designed to captivate customers by offering an innovative dining experience that seamlessly blends Japanese, Korean, Thai and Chinese flavors, the restaurant’s signature broths include:

Kimchi: A Korean-inspired, collagen-rich and kimchi-infused broth made of kimchi paste that is savory and tangy. “It also has a little bit of spicy kick but as usual sa Kimchi, medyo fermented taste s’ya,” said Tria.

Mushroom Collagen: A Chinese-inspired mushroom collagen broth with dried goji berries, jujube, and some ginger and scallions. Tria recommended this for those who like a mild-tasting soup.

Thai Suki: A Thai pork hot pot broth made with soy and mirin perfect for your meats. According to Tria, this is “your normal Thai-flavored broth” that is a bit sweet and salty.

Thai Yentafo: A uniquely pink broth that’s made with the Thai yentafoo sauce, which is a Thai fermented sauce made from fermented bean curd — giving you a funky, tangy flavor with lots of umami. Tria suggested this for those who want some spice “but not too much.”

Mala: A broth made with Sichuan peppers and a lot of spices — giving you a nice umami broth with just enough of spice and kick. “Pero hindi naman natin s’yang ginawang parang masakit na spicy. It’s more of an after-taste type of spicy,” Tria said of this broth that is among the most in-demand together with Miso Nabe.

Miso Nabe: A comforting broth made with Japanese miso, dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. “It has the usual Japanese miso base. Talagang malasang-malasa s’ya,” Tria attested.

Condiments:

four different meats – three premium beef meats and pork

balls – fish, shrimp, crab, and lobster

three types of mushrooms: Shiitake, Enoki and Shimeji

homemade noodles: egg and ramen

tofu

assorted vegetables

For the grills, among the most-ordered meats are Karubi Yakiniku, Top Plate Angus Steak, Crazy Cut and Beijing meats, said Tria.

He said their meats are sourced from high-end steak houses so these are “juicy and flavorful.”

The grill sauces, concocted by Executive Chef Chris Oronce with help from Thai Chef Aroonwan Sotachin, include:

Cilantro - creamy herb

Bulldog - salty and savory with a hint of spice

Teriyaki - sweet and savory

While their grills are “standard,” what make these “special” from those of other restaurants are the exhaust systems, said Tria.

Two kinds of exhaust systems, Updraft and Downdraft, have been customized specifically for the restaurant, wherein smoke is sucked out to prevent the tables and the dining area from becoming smoky. Tria said this is good for those who want to enjoy a virtually “smokeless” dining experience, with smoke smell not sticking into one’s clothes, “Like if you have a business meeting after, dito ka.”

With smoke minimized, diners can indulge in an endless feast of grill and hotpot – featuring grade-A meats and a variety of options, allowing you to explore different flavors and cooking styles. But for those who prefer a curated experience, there are also premium sets or premium steak and grill or hotpot sets that come with 200- to 250-gram steak, rice and side dishes.

Menu rates are as follows:

Lunch: Tier 1 – P699+ (adult); P399+ (kid) / Tier 2 – P789+ (adult); P489+ (kid)

Weekday Dinner Tier: P749+ (adult); P499+ (kid)

Dinner Rate: Tier 1 – P899+ for adult, P599+ for kid; Tier 2 – P1199+ for adult, P799+ for kid

Leftover charge: P500

All meals can be best enjoyed with the restaurant’s signature drink, Jade Dragon, an Asian-inspired, vibrant blend of melon liqueur, soju and sour mix.

From the broths to the grills, the restaurant’s Asian flavors are mirrored in its interiors: “We want a modern twist to Asian culture… A couple of the design elements that we have are these neon walls with three elements – the pink Sakura flowers, blue anime cartoon, and the Chinese characters for Young Won. Other than that, we have Chinese lanterns decorated with our initials, YW. And the Yin-Yang,” Tria explained.

Complementing the ambience is daily live entertainment from a singer, a duo, a group or a band, and sometimes, a live videoke where customers are invited to participate.

Special promos are offered for big groups larger than 10, as well as for a group of 150 for private events, said Tria.

“It was great! The first couple of weeks, especially our weekends, lunch and dinner. The whole restaurant was full,” Tria said of the reception for the restaurant when it opened last June and was officially launched last July.

“Since we opened, we cater to families," Leena Alumno, marketing manager, said. “So usually, ‘yung mga with kids kasi ‘yung younger kids natutuwa sa lights, and ‘yung younger crowd – usually ‘yung mga Gen Z and younger Millennials ‘yung pumupunta dito kasi natutuwa sila sa aesthetic ng place. Alam mo naman ‘yung mga ‘yun, ‘di ba? ‘Di lang importante na masarap ‘yung food. Dapat maganda rin ang interiors."

She added that families usually swarm the restaurant after watching the sunset.

According to Tria, their Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are usually full. While reservations are not required, he said, “But I suggest, especially if you want to come on a weekend and you’re a big group, magpa-reserve na kayo.”