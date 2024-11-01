ARTA rolls out AI-enhanced complaints handling system

Speaking at the 2024 Ease of Doing Business Convention, ARTA director general Ernesto Perez said the ECMS is a web-based platform developed to streamline and automate the process for handling complaints.

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has launched an electronic complaints management system (ECMS) that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make it easier to handle complaints that is expected to increase next year.

The online system will make it easier for the public to file complaints and for ARTA to handle such complaints.

“The ECMS facilitates filing, sorting, managing, drafting resolutions and tracking the status of public complaints,” Perez said.

He said citizens could easily submit complaints online, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

To ensure that no issue is missed, the system automatically sorts and stores complaints.

It also has features that allow ARTA to have real-time access to a dashboard for easy complaints management system.

Through AI, the system also has advanced features to improve complaint management, generate query and simplify searches by automatically creating queries based on user input, while analyzing sentiment to allow agencies to prioritize urgent matters.

ARTA deputy director general Geneses Abot said that the complaints received have been increasing and are expected to rise again next year.

As such, he said “it is paramount for us to develop an ECMS.”

As of end-October, Abot said complaints received by the ARTA have reached 5,473, higher than the 4,773 received for the whole of 2023.

Of the complaints received, he said 92.7 percent or 5,074 have been closed.