Hotel101 Global app users seen doubling by yearend

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Hotel101 Global app users seen doubling by yearend
DoubleDragon said its subsidiary has Hotel101 Global achieved a milestone of exceeding 500,000 registered users on its Hotel101 Global app.
MANILA, Philippines —  DoubleDragon Corp., the listed developer chaired by Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is targeting to double the user base of the Hotel101 Global app by the end of the year, reaching one million registered users by then.

DoubleDragon said its subsidiary has Hotel101 Global achieved a milestone of exceeding 500,000 registered users on its Hotel101 Global app.

The next milestone of one million registered users is expected to be attained by the company by the end of 2024.

Over the medium term, DoubleDragon sees the Hotel101 Global App accumulating 25 million registered users across 25 countries.

“Eventually our goal is for the Hotel101 Global App (HBNB app) to have over one million registered users in every country where Hotel101 operates,” Sia said.

“By next year we intend to complete Hotel101-Madrid and we would start to build up HBNB App users toward another one million from the citizens of Spain, to be followed by another million users from Japan in 2026 then United States, and eventually a million each from the citizens of United Kingdom, UAE, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia,” he said.    

