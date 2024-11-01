^

Business

Globe on track to open Philippines biggest data center

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telco-to-tech provider Globe Telecom Inc. is nearing completion of the largest data center in the Philippines, as it plans to open the facility by the second quarter of 2025.

Globe’s data center builder ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) Philippines yesterday said it is making progress in the construction of STT Fairview.

STT GDC Philippines president and CEO Carlo Malana said the data center should be ready for service by the second quarter of next year.

In its entirety, STT Fairview would offer a total capacity of 124 megawatts, making it the biggest data center in the country. STT GDC Philippines has allocated at least $1 billion in putting up the project, confident that the investment would pay dividends in the long run.

“We remain committed to delivering our project timelines. Last year, we projected STT Fairview would be ready in the first part of 2025, and we are on schedule to deliver the initial capacity by the second quarter of 2025,” Malana said.

Once STT Fairview is completed, it is expected to house some of the requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) in the Philippines.

Citing a forecast from the Department of Trade and Industry, STT GDC Philippines said AI may contribute as much as 12 percent, or around $92 billion, to the economy by 2030.

Further, AI’s market size is projected to expand by an average of 29 percent every year, reaching $3.5 billion by 2030, from $772 million currently.

Given this, Malana said STT GDC Philippines wants to maximize its future capacity to convince some of the biggest tech giants to locate here. The company plans to do this by offering industry expertise and local knowledge, on top of the data centers themselves.

Malana said data centers being built by the company, including STT Fairview, can serve both the current and future needs of the hyperscale industry. Hyperscalers refer to companies that are always on the lookout for data centers where they can store applications and information.

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture among Globe, Ayala Corp. and the flagship STT GDC in Singapore, which manages 95 data centers in 11 countries.

Telco giant PLDT Inc., through VITRO Inc., still dominates the data center industry in the Philippines, operating 11 data centers in its portfolio, with the largest just recently opened in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

vuukle comment

GLOBE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Weathering the storm

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Latest reports show that Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) has caused more than a hundred casualties, and as of this writing, Leon has also intensified into a severe tropical storm. According...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to refund P16 billion to consumers

Meralco to refund P16 billion to consumers

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. has estimated around P16 billion worth of refunds to consumers once the Energy Regulatory...
Business
fbtw
Southeast Asian private fund investing P20 billion in Phillippines

Southeast Asian private fund investing P20 billion in Phillippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Private equity firm Creador is scouting for fresh investment opportunities in the Philippines as it plans to pour up to P20...
Business
fbtw
PAGCOR profit doubles to P10 billion

PAGCOR profit doubles to P10 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Earnings of state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. almost doubled to P10 billion from January to September, driven...
Business
fbtw
Power distributors urged to allow staggered payments

Power distributors urged to allow staggered payments

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission is urging distribution utilities to allow the staggered collection of payments for power...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cautious investors weigh down stocks

Cautious investors weigh down stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Investors decided to err on the side of caution ahead of the All Saints’ Day holiday and next week’s US presidential...
Business
fbtw
NAIA as the Philippines

NAIA as the Philippines

By Boo Chanco | 35 minutes ago
It is a long weekend again and people are trooping to NAIA for flights to home provinces or vacation spots. This means the...
Business
fbtw
Ayala to voluntary suspend trading of preferred shares

Ayala to voluntary suspend trading of preferred shares

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Ayala Corp. will implement a voluntary trading suspension on its preferred “B” series 2 shares starting Nov. 14...
Business
fbtw

PXP Energy upbeat on BARMM petroleum drilling prospects

By Brix Lelis | 35 minutes ago
PXP Energy Corp., chaired by tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, is keeping its hopes up for the possible exploration of two petroleum blocks in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Business
fbtw
Further growth seen in RFM-Unilever ice cream joint venture

Further growth seen in RFM-Unilever ice cream joint venture

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
The joint venture between RFM Corp. and Unilever expects sustained growth as it continues to see huge potential in the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with