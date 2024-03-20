^

Business

SEC scores another victory vs erring lending firms

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2024 | 12:00am
SEC scores another victory vs erring lending firms
This undated file photo shows a building of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessworld / SEC.GOV.PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission has scored another major victory against erring lending companies.

The SEC said it secured the conviction of six officers of Manak Pur Lohara Lending Corp. for falsifying documents in support of the lending company’s registration with the commission.

The Regional Trial Court of Pasay City in a decision dated March 11 found officers of Manak Pur Lohara Lending guilty beyond reasonable doubt for violation of the Lending Company Regulation Act of 2007 (LCRA).

A criminal complaint was earlier filed by the SEC against the officers of Manak Pur Lohara Lending after finding that they submitted false statements in their application for the incorporation of the company.

The SEC said the group submitted a certificate of bank deposit amounting  to P1 million, purportedly issued by Banco de Oro-Two Shopping Center Branch in Pasay City, to comply with the minimum paid-up capital prescribed by the LCRA during its registration as a lending company with the commission in 2017.

According to the SEC, this marks the 11th conviction scored by the commission for violation of the LCRA, with a total of 92 individuals already convicted.

The SEC has, likewise, secured two judgments of conviction under the Revised Penal Code, with a total of 12 individuals convicted.

The commission has cancelled the licenses of 39 financing or lending companies to date due to various violations of applicable rules and regulations.

A total of 58 online lending applications have also been ordered to cease operations for lack of authority to operate as a lending or financing company.

The SEC has likewise revoked the primary registration of a total of 2,084 lending companies to date for non-compliance with the LCRA.

vuukle comment

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LT Group income slightly up in 2023

LT Group income slightly up in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Earnings of tycoon Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc. saw a slight improvement last year as higher contributions from its banking,...
Business
fbtw
Lending startup unveils credit card for Gen Zs

Lending startup unveils credit card for Gen Zs

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Technology startup firm Zed Philippines Inc. has launched a Mastercard Titanium credit card with zero interest, zero foreign...
Business
fbtw

No take back on tax: The irrevocability rule

By Hannah Midel Maneja | 1 day ago
Life is about choices and sometimes, we will make decisions that we cannot take back. In times of uncertainty and indecisiveness, it’s important to think about these choices a thousand times and consider the...
Business
fbtw
Consumer complaints rise in 2023 &ndash; DTI

Consumer complaints rise in 2023 – DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Online transactions continued to dominate the complaints lodged by consumers at the Department of Trade and Industry last...
Business
fbtw
BIR eyes P325 billion from excise taxes

BIR eyes P325 billion from excise taxes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue targets to collect higher excise taxes of up to P325 billion this year as the government moves...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

A new NCR

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
I have noticed in my 70 years of living in the Philippines that our government hardly plans ahead to provide for potential catastrophic situations that scientists have warned about. Bahala na. Anyway, Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
The jeans and sneaker Lexus

The jeans and sneaker Lexus

By Marianne Go | 2 hours ago
Finally! A Lexus that is meant to be driven by the younger (not necessarily of course), style-conscious luxury customers who...
Business
fbtw
European businesses welcome restart of FTA talks

European businesses welcome restart of FTA talks

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
European businesses welcomed the restart of talks between the Philippines and the European Union for a free trade agreement,...
Business
fbtw
PAGCOR cuts e-game rates to encourage more investments

PAGCOR cuts e-game rates to encourage more investments

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. will reduce remittance rates for online and on-site betting platforms by next...
Business
fbtw
Philippines gets 25,000 MT US sugar allocation

Philippines gets 25,000 MT US sugar allocation

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
Washington has given Manila the green light to export 25,300 metric tons raw value of raw sugar to the US at lower tariff...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with