Pump prices up on February 20

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 10:57am
An attendant counts money after filling up a motorcycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — After last week’s oil price rollback, oil firms will implement another round of increase in pump prices this week. 

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell, announced an upcoming fuel price hike scheduled for Tuesday.

  • Diesel prices - Up by P1.10 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Up by P1.60 per liter

Kerosene prices will also increase by P1.05 per liter.

Last week, oil companies observed a rollback in pump prices. Diesel prices were down by P0.10 per liter while gasoline prices were slashed by P0.60 per liter.

Kerosene prices also decreased by P0.40 per liter last week.  

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Some oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

