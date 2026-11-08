PEZA, IT-BPM industry partner to attract investments

PEZA director-general Tereso Panga and IBPAP president Celeste Ilagan signed a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 5 to formalize the partnership.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has teamed up with the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) to strengthen efforts to attract investments in the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) sector.

PEZA director-general Tereso Panga and IBPAP president Celeste Ilagan signed a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 5 to formalize the partnership.

Under the MOU, PEZA and IBPAP will strengthen their collaboration to encourage and facilitate investment entry into the country.

The parties will also step up efforts to support investors and coordinate policy to strengthen the country’s position as a leading IT-BPM destination.

There will be briefings and technical consultations to address investor concerns, improve the business environment and expand IT-BPM investment opportunities outside Metro Manila.

The collaboration will likewise cover talent development and artificial intelligence (AI) readiness.

The parties will utilize PEZA’s Advanced AI Tech Academy to support workforce upskilling and prepare workers to provide AI-enabled and higher-value services amid evolving industry demand.

“By combining PEZA’s investment facilitation capabilities with IBPAP’s industry expertise and extensive network, we can strengthen investor confidence, encourage new investments and reinvestments and sustain the country’s competitiveness in the global IT-BPM market,” Panga said.

IBPAP serves as the umbrella organization for the Philippine IT-BPM industry and represents over 400 member companies.