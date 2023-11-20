Oil firms to implement price rollback on November 21

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a rollback on fuel products for the third consecutive week this Tuesday.

Shell, CleanFuel, SeaOil, PetroGazz and Caltex will decrease gasoline prices by P0.75 per liter while kerosene prices will also decrease by P0.60 per liter.

Diesel, which had a rollback of P3 per liter last week will once again decrease by P0.65 per liter.

Price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday.

Some oil firms will implement the price cut at 6 a.m. while some will adjust their prices at 12:01 a.m.

Other oil companies have yet to announce their price adjustments.