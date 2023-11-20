^

Business

Oil firms to implement price rollback on November 21

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 12:40pm
Oil firms to implement price rollback on November 21
This photo shows a gasoline attendant from Petron.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a rollback on fuel products for the third consecutive week this Tuesday.

Shell, CleanFuel, SeaOil, PetroGazz and Caltex will decrease gasoline prices by P0.75 per liter while kerosene prices will also decrease by P0.60 per liter.

Diesel, which had a rollback of P3 per liter last week will once again decrease by P0.65 per liter.

Price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday.

Some oil firms will implement the price cut at 6 a.m. while some will adjust their prices at 12:01 a.m.

Other oil companies have yet to announce their price adjustments.

DIESEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICE WATCHES

OIL PRICES

ROLLBACK
