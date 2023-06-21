^

Business

Local shares lose ground, tracking regional downtrend

Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 4:12pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares lost their luster on Wednesday, tracking losses in Wall Street while awaiting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' decision on the country’s monetary policy. 

The Philippine Stock Exchange shed 0.38% of its value, ending at 6,424.21 on Wednesday. The broader All Shares index recorded a similar downtrend, inching down 0.37%. 

Subindices were a mixed bag on Wednesday, led by shares in the mining and oil index dropping 1.39%.

For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, local shares followed the performance of US equities.

“Philippine shares closed lower tracking the performance of the US, with homebuilding stocks bucking the downtrend. The latter came in after the latest data on housing starts and building permits came in stronger than expected,” he said in a Viber message. 

Limlingan noted that local investors awaited the Monetary Board’s decision on Thursday, especially since the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep rates on pause. 

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, said the market recorded another “cheerless close.” 

“Thanks to the usual buy-up using market on close order on some index stocks. There is some sort of notoriety in this type of order as it superficially marks the closing prices,” he said. 

Regional equities slid down as well. Hong Kong sank more than 1% and has now given back all the gains made in last week's rally, while Shanghai was more than 1% down.

There were also losses in Sydney, Wellington, Seoul, and Bangkok, though Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei and Mumbai chalked up gains.

At home, foreign investors bought P344.9 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 598.9 million stocks, valued at P5.17 billion, switched hands on Wednesday.  — Ramon Royandoyan with AFP

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The BSP and Mayon Volcano are in suspense

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 17 hours ago
Two unrelated events that have great significance for the country are currently happening at the same time around this time.
Business
fbtw
BSP starts deployment of coin deposit machines

BSP starts deployment of coin deposit machines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has started the deployment of coin deposit machines initially in malls operated by the Sy,...
Business
fbtw
BSP unveils coin deposit machines to improve recirculation

BSP unveils coin deposit machines to improve recirculation

1 day ago
The machines will allow people to deposit their legal tender coins. The machines will credit the amount to GCash accounts....
Business
fbtw
BSP to keep rates steady

BSP to keep rates steady

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Monetary authorities are likely to keep interest rates unchanged anew this Thursday amid the inflation downtrend, according...
Business
fbtw

Revenge travel

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a joint hearing at 10 a.m. today on the growing public complaints about how the domestic airlines are messing up their flight schedules causing inconvenience and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Puregold scoops up Divimart

Puregold scoops up Divimart

4 hours ago
Puregold explained that the deal covered 14 DiviMart supermarkets, including leasehold improvements, furniture, fixtures,...
Business
fbtw
How big tech embraced disabled users

How big tech embraced disabled users

5 hours ago
Buried beneath the hype of the artificial intelligence revolution, big tech is quietly rolling out services for disabled people...
Business
fbtw
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

6 hours ago
Qatar announced a second 27-year supply deal with a Chinese company on Tuesday as it expands production from the world's biggest...
Business
fbtw
NOW slapped by SEC for misleading statements and more market updates

NOW slapped by SEC for misleading statements and more market updates

8 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market.
Business
fbtw
Global markets drop as China rate cut underwhelms

Global markets drop as China rate cut underwhelms

8 hours ago
Global stocks mostly fell Tuesday following a smaller-than-forecast Chinese interest rate cut, while a pullback in US markets...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with