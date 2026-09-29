PCC adopts digital filing to ease legal procedures

The new rules seek to institutionalize digital procedures to enhance the antitrust agency’s operations and expedite processes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has adopted the electronic filing and service of documents, as well as the conduct of videoconferencing proceedings under new rules to streamline processes.

The new rules seek to institutionalize digital procedures to enhance the antitrust agency’s operations and expedite processes.

Under the updated framework, parties to proceedings before the PCC will need to submit official filings electronically through designated online facilities and official email channels.

Corresponding hard copies, however, will still be filed in-person within the prescribed period.

The guidelines also set procedures for videoconferencing as an alternative mode for in-person proceedings before the PCC.

While the PCC is allowing the use of videoconferencing for its proceedings, use of artificial intelligence accounts of participants in these meetings is strictly prohibited.

Pre-notification consultations before the PCC’s Mergers and Acquisitions Office may also be conducted online upon the request of a party.

The new rules will take effect on Oct. 3.

PCC is digitalizing its administrative processes to enforce the Philippine Competition Act with greater speed and accessibility.

“Streamlining electronic submissions and virtual proceedings directly strengthens the Commission’s ability to investigate anti-competitive conduct, review mergers efficiently and eliminate procedural delays, ultimately fostering a transparent market environment that protects fair competition and consumer welfare,” PCC said.

The PCC is mandated to implement the national competition policy and enforce the Philippine Competition Act to ensure fair market competition and promote consumer welfare.

Part of its mandate is to review mergers and acquisitions to ensure these deals do not restrict or prevent market competition.

Last year, the PCC reviewed 52 mergers and acquisitions with a combined transaction value of P859.03 billion.a