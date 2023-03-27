^

Best practices and remedies to avoid COA disallowances

The Philippine Star
March 27, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the intensified campaign of both the national government and the Commission on Audit (COA) in their thrust towards good governance, there is a clamor for a program on how to address COA disallowances and to find solutions for those encountering such problems.

To help solve these most pressing challenges, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting an online training entitled, Best Practices and Remedies to Avoid COA Disallowances scheduled from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14 via Zoom.

This training will provide updates, rulings, and explain in full detail the adverse common findings (e.g. transfer of funds, travel expenses, collective negotiation agreements, unauthorized benefits and more) that result in COA’s notices of suspension, disallowance and charges. The good news is that there are remedies and defenses to address these issues by providing you the right solutions supported by the latest Supreme Court and COA Rulings.

Learn from Alicia Manuel, CRFA, CICA, JD who was an auditor of COA for 31 years and was assigned to various branches of government including DILG, Bureau of Fire Protection, Napolcom and many more.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the DILG-Local Government Academy, Governance Commission for GOCCs, Civil Service Commission and other regulatory agencies. Government funds for use in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For a complete list of government-related training including COA Guidelines and Procedures for One-Time Cleansing of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) Account Balances for All Government Institutions, How to Conduct Management and Operations Audit, Masterclass in Complete Staff Work and many others, visit www.cgbp.org or Manila lines (+63 2) 8842-7148 or 59 /  (+63 2) 8556-8968 or 69.

