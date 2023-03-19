^

Business

Watsons taps renewable energy to power stores

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
March 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Health and beauty retailer Watsons Personal Care Stores (Phils.) Inc. is making progress in sustainability goals as four stores are now powered by renewable energy sources.

In a statement, Watsons said  four of its stores already took a significant step toward sustainability by installing solar panels.

Among these stores are Watsons Altura in Manila, Bayani Road in Taguig, Pacita in Laguna, and Pateros.

“By using solar power, these stores have significantly reduced their energy consumption,”Watsons said.

“The company is now exploring the use of solar power in 100 stores, including its distribution centers,”it said.

The company said its move toward renewable energy is part of its long-term sustainability vision, which aims to reduce its operations’ ecological footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.

“Renewable energy is energy generated from natural resources such as sunlight, wind, rain, and geothermal heat, which are naturally replenished. It is an important source of energy that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change,” Watsons said.

In addition to using solar panels, Watsons stores are also using energy-efficient appliances, such as LED lights and inverter technology air conditioners, to minimize their electricity consumption.

The company aims to reduce its stores’ electricity intensity by 10 percent by 2030 as part of its sustainability roadmap.

“To further reduce its carbon footprint, Watsons is also investing in renewable energy,”the company said.

By sourcing electricity from renewable sources, the company is helping to support the growth of renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

“Efficient energy management is a critical component of Watsons’ sustainability efforts. We are constantly exploring ways to optimize our energy consumption and reduce our carbon footprint,” Watsons PR and sustainability director Viki Encarnacion said.

By investing in renewable energy and using energy-efficient appliances, such as LED lights and inverter technology air conditioners, we are taking meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future,” Encarnacion said.

As a leading retail chain, Watsons is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and society.

It emphasized that by harnessing the power of renewable energy and adopting sustainable practices, the company is setting a new standard for sustainable retail and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

WATSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

1 day ago
Mobile wallet app GCash has launched a new security feature meant to prevent account takeovers.
Business
fbtw

Younger than ever at 82

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
It was on March 15, 1941 when PAL first operated its first commercial flight from Manila to Baguio City. More than eight decades later, PAL is rolling out new routes and working on fleet expansion, digital innovations,...
Business
fbtw

When the good comes out from the bad

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
When hard times hit, or a difficult life situation happens, you hear people ask: “Why is this happening to me?”
Business
fbtw

A digital bank run

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
As in anything digital, it happened fast.
Business
fbtw
Persistent George

Persistent George

By Marianne Go | 2 days ago
Twelve years ago, I had the chance to interview George Yang for a magazine article where he claimed he was already taking...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The exhausted leader

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Over two years into the pandemic, people’s emotions have been subjected to a roller-coaster-like ride.
Business
fbtw
Another auction set for closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp; &nbsp;

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked...
Business
fbtw

Tax racketeering proposed as non-bailable offense

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The head of the House Committte on Ways and Means wants tax racketeering to be a non-bailable offense, saying the government is losing as much as P100 billion to tax evaders.
Business
fbtw

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked banks for sale.
Business
fbtw

Eastern Communications allots P1 billion for expansion, subsea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Eastern Communications is spending P1.04 billion for its capital expenditures this year to strengthen Visayas and Mindanao operations and complete the longest subsea cable in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with