Watsons taps renewable energy to power stores

MANILA, Philippines — Health and beauty retailer Watsons Personal Care Stores (Phils.) Inc. is making progress in sustainability goals as four stores are now powered by renewable energy sources.

In a statement, Watsons said four of its stores already took a significant step toward sustainability by installing solar panels.

Among these stores are Watsons Altura in Manila, Bayani Road in Taguig, Pacita in Laguna, and Pateros.

“By using solar power, these stores have significantly reduced their energy consumption,”Watsons said.

“The company is now exploring the use of solar power in 100 stores, including its distribution centers,”it said.

The company said its move toward renewable energy is part of its long-term sustainability vision, which aims to reduce its operations’ ecological footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.

“Renewable energy is energy generated from natural resources such as sunlight, wind, rain, and geothermal heat, which are naturally replenished. It is an important source of energy that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change,” Watsons said.

In addition to using solar panels, Watsons stores are also using energy-efficient appliances, such as LED lights and inverter technology air conditioners, to minimize their electricity consumption.

The company aims to reduce its stores’ electricity intensity by 10 percent by 2030 as part of its sustainability roadmap.

“To further reduce its carbon footprint, Watsons is also investing in renewable energy,”the company said.

By sourcing electricity from renewable sources, the company is helping to support the growth of renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

“Efficient energy management is a critical component of Watsons’ sustainability efforts. We are constantly exploring ways to optimize our energy consumption and reduce our carbon footprint,” Watsons PR and sustainability director Viki Encarnacion said.

By investing in renewable energy and using energy-efficient appliances, such as LED lights and inverter technology air conditioners, we are taking meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future,” Encarnacion said.

As a leading retail chain, Watsons is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and society.

It emphasized that by harnessing the power of renewable energy and adopting sustainable practices, the company is setting a new standard for sustainable retail and paving the way for a more sustainable future.