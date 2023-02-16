^

Business

Smart taps Silicon Valley startup for buy now, pay later option

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc.’s wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. has tapped a Silicon Valley startup for the use of financial technology services that would allow subscribers to pay their load top-up later.

Smart yesterday said that it partnered with fintech provider Plentina to allow Smart users to purchase prepaid load through Plentina’s mobile app.

Under the partnership, customers may access a buy now, pay later service that allows them to take out a micro consumer loan to pay for their load through Plentina.

PLDT senior vice president and head of consumer sales group Alex Caeg said the tie-up widens the payment options that Smart subscribers may choose from when buying their load. He said the collaboration expands the distribution base where Smart can offer its products.

“We welcome Plentina as one of our direct distribution partners. Our tie-up provides a financial service that caters to the broader base of prepaid customers,” Caeg said.

Further, Smart hopes to work with Plentina in opening up loan opportunities for customers who want to acquire a new gadget or phone but can only do so in installments.

“We hope to extend this service to Smart’s retail and device partners so that they can offer more convenient and flexible modes of payment for customers who want to purchase mobile phones or other gadgets from Smart,” Caeg said.

Smart and Plentina are also looking for ways on how to expand their reach in providing access to load, especially as demand for mobile connectivity grows with the rise of online learning and work.

Plentina chief business officer and co-founder Earl Valencia said Smart users may download the Plentina app to avail of the buy now, pay later method. He added that loans taken from the app may be settled depending on the preferred schedule of the borrower.

“Filipinos can download the Plentina app and once they pass the credit scoring they can already purchase load instantly. They won’t get stressed out even when they don’t have available cash. You might not have the money now, but you can load up your Smart mobile phone using credit through Plentina. You can pay later according to your preferred schedule,” Valencia said.

PLDT

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Investments

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
President Marcos claims he brought home some $13 billion in deals that will create 24,000 jobs from his Japan trip.
Business
fbtw
Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year &nbsp;

Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 days ago
The peso is likely to depreciate further for the third straight year in 2023, hitting the 57 to a dollar level anew, according...
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

5 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw
SRA orders importation of 440,000 MT of sugar

SRA orders importation of 440,000 MT of sugar

8 hours ago
This is the second import for the current crop year.
Business
fbtw
Megawide eyes EDSA Busway

Megawide eyes EDSA Busway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Infrastructure giant Megawide Construction Corp. has announced its intent to operate the EDSA Busway once the government offers...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Remittances hit record high of $36.1 billion in 2022

Remittances hit record high of $36.1 billion in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Dollars sent home by overseas Filipino workers hit an all-time high last year after a strong finish in December amid soaring...
Business
fbtw
BSP seen hiking rates by 100 bps this year

BSP seen hiking rates by 100 bps this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. sees the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiking rates by a total of 100 basis...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to hike inflation forecast

BSP likely to hike inflation forecast

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to raise its inflation forecast after the growth in consumer prices blew past expectations...
Business
fbtw
PAL restores flights to Beijing, Shanghai

PAL restores flights to Beijing, Shanghai

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has restored its flight services to Beijing and Shanghai in a development seen to improve...
Business
fbtw
BCDA, NEDO partner for smart mobility

BCDA, NEDO partner for smart mobility

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority is partnering with a Japanese government agency for a three-year demonstration...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with