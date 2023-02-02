NEA targets full power coverage in Philippines by 2028

MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) is looking to achieve total electrification in the country by 2028.

NEA administrator Antonio Almeda has vowed to attain the country’s 100-percent electrification target in five years’ time.

“Challenge accepted. By 2028, 100 percent electrification,” Almeda said.

“My administration will always be anchored on the principle of good governance. I will make sure that the sitio electrification program funds are utilized well,” he said.

NEA will help in the facilitation of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11646 or the Microgrid Systems Act, which aims to accelerate total electrification and ensure the provision of quality, reliable, and secure electricity service in unserved and underserved areas.

The Department of Energy (DOE) earlier said it would be formulating a National Total Electrification Roadmap or NTER, which will serve as a comprehensive national strategic plan covering the various local total electrification roadmap and the distribution development plans.

The DOE said NTER is targeted to be released within the first half of 2023 and would serve as the basis for the updated household electrification targets, which will be incorporated in the Philippine Energy Plan.

“The government is still guided with the objective of providing electricity access to inadequately served areas,” the DOE said.

“This will be carried out through the continued implementation of the total electrification project to be undertaken together with the NEA,” it said.

DOE data showed that as of June last year, electrification at the household level in the country stood at 95.8 percent, with 971,022 households nationwide still unserved.

Luzon recorded the highest electrification at 98.8 percent followed by Visayas at 97.2 percent.

Mindanao’s household electrification registered at 87.1 percent.

The number of unserved households in Mindanao was the highest at 681,092, followed by Luzon at 165,793 and Visayas at 124,137.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla earlier said the DOE intends to accelerate the electrification of households nationwide given the number of households still unserved in the country, especially in Mindanao.