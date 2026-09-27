^

Business

Government borrowings down 72 percent in August

Aubrey Rose Inosante - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2026 | 12:00am
Government borrowings down 72 percent in August
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The national government slashed its gross borrowings by 72.2 percent in August from a year earlier, as the absence of a retail Treasury bond (RTB) sale pulled down domestic borrowings, the Bureau of the Treasury said.

Data from the Treasury showed that total gross borrowings fell to P141.27 billion in August from P508.53 billion in the same period last year.

The sharp decline was largely a timing effect. The government raised P425.61 billion in new money from an RTB offering in August 2025, while no RTB was issued in the same month this year.

However, the government released the notice of offering for its RTB sale last week, seeking to raise at least P30 billion, with the offer period slated to run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7. The issue date is set for Oct. 12.

Bulk or 90.6 percent of borrowings in August came from local lenders at P127.93 billion, 74.3 percent lower than the P498.21 billion a year ago.

The August domestic borrowings comprised P125.16 billion in fixed-rate Treasury Bonds and P2.77 billion in short-term T-bills.

In terms of external debt, the Treasury secured P13.34 billion, up by 29.3 percent from P10.31 billion in the comparative month in 2025. The entire amount was sourced from project loans.

For the eight-month period, borrowings slipped by 0.5 percent to P2.25 trillion from P2.27 trillion in the January to August 2025 period.

As of end-August, domestic borrowings dropped by 8.9 percent to P1.68 trillion while offshore financing rose by 35.7 percent to P578.2 billion.

The government has completed around 82 percent of the P2.73-trillion borrowing plan it crafted for the year.

Of the P2.73 trillion, P1.92 trillion will come from the domestic market while P815.51 billion will be sourced externally.

MONEY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Weak infrastructure spending may prolong Philippines slowdown&rsquo;

‘Weak infrastructure spending may prolong Philippines slowdown’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Weak infrastructure spending could prolong the Philippines’ economic slowdown into 2027, with a smaller allocation for...
Business
fbtw
Bayan Family of Foundations, Benilde advance opportunities for the deaf

Bayan Family of Foundations, Benilde advance opportunities for the deaf

1 day ago
The Bayan Family of Foundations and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde entered into a strategic partnership geared...
Business
fbtw

The fear of being obsolete

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The millennials coined a term called FOMO, or fear of missing out.
Business
fbtw
DOLE, DPWH post lowest NCA utilization rates

DOLE, DPWH post lowest NCA utilization rates

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 2 days ago
Several national government agencies had yet to fully utilize their cash allocations as of end-August, with the Department...
Business
fbtw
Mynt IPO draws OFW interest

Mynt IPO draws OFW interest

15 hours ago
Interest in the upcoming initial public offering of Mynt, the parent company of GCash, is beginning to extend beyond institutional...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NFA adopts purchase order system for palay

NFA adopts purchase order system for palay

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 1 hour ago
The National Food Authority (NFA) has adopted a purchase order (PO) system for procuring locally produced palay or unmilled...
Business
fbtw

Size begets size

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The stock market has always rewarded winners. But today, the winners are so large that they make up the bulk of the stock index.
Business
fbtw

Controlling social media

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
There were two rather disturbing pieces of news last week. 
Business
fbtw

Are we losing our edge?

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
It was unanimous. 
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with