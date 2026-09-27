SEC issues CDOs vs 3 firms for illegal investment solicitations

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued cease and desist orders (CDOs) against three entities found engaging in illegal solicitation of investments from the public.

The three entities ordered to immediately stop selling or offering unregistered securities through investment contracts are G’s Kicks Billard Hall, NShop/M&N Online Shop/NFunds and AI Quest Trading.

They were directed to cease their internet presence relating to the transactions and investment scheme covered by the orders.

The SEC likewise prohibited them from transacting any business involving funds in their depository banks and from transferring, disposing or conveying all assets and properties under their control to preserve such assets for the benefit of the investors.

The commission said the three entities are not registered with the SEC as a corporation or partnership.

As such, they do not have the necessary licenses or authority to sell, offer or deal with securities, the SEC said.

G’s Kicks was found by the commission enticing the public through social media to invest in its scheme with a promise of risk-free or guaranteed returns of eight to 10 percent in 30 days, together with claims of fast earnings withdrawal.

NShop, M&N Online Shop and NFunds , meanwhile, were found to have continued soliciting investments from the public despite the SEC’s issuance of an advisory against their operations as early as June 2026.

The entities invite prospective investors to invest funds with promise of substantial returns from their purported business operations.

AI Quest, for its part, entices potential investors to register on its website and invest in artificial intelligence-assisted stock trading to avail one of its three investment plans.

Its investment plans worth P500 to P1 million promise returns from 30 percent within seven days and up to 150 percent within 30 days.

The SEC said the Securities Regulation Code prohibits the selling, offering or distribution of securities without a registration statement duly filed with and approved by the commission.

It said the unauthorized investment schemes of the three entities also constitute investment fraud under the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act.