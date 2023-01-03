^

Business

Gov't debts post mild uptick in November as peso gains cut foreign borrowings

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s debt stock posted a mild uptick in November last year, tempered by an appreciating peso that cut foreign liabilities.

Data from the Bureau of Treasury showed the government was P13.64 trillion in debt in November, up 0.02% month-on-month. Of the total debt stock, 69.1% was sourced domestically while 30.9% came from foreign creditors. 

The debt pile’s ascent came about as the peso recovered lost ground against the US dollar, offering some respite from foreign currency-denominated loans. Since the beginning of the year, debt levels stockpiled 16.33%. 

Experts have been warning about the impact of a growing debt pile for the Philippines. The country’s debt stock climbed at the onset of the pandemic, due in part to the Duterte administration’s borrowing spree to fund its pandemic response. 

A plump debt stock would mean more taxpayers' funds are needed for debt servicing in the coming years. The situation also means that the Marcos Jr. administration would run the government and institute reforms with a very tight fiscal space.

Even then, Finance secretary Benjamin Diokno reiterated in December that the country’s liabilities were still “manageable”, arguing that outstanding obligations have long payment terms. The country’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio hit a 17-year high of 63.7% in the third quarter of 2022, breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable for emerging market economies.

Broken down, domestic borrowings rose 0.78% month-on-month to P9.43 trillion in November. The national government issued P75.76 billion in securities to support its operations. 

External debt retreated 1.62% month-on-month to P4.22 trillion. The impact of the peso’s gains amounted to P106.98 billion.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, noted that debt stock’s ascent was expected. 

“The sustained increase in debt was expected as the country continues to push forward with increased collections amidst still sizable outlays,” he said in a Viber message.

“The concern however is focused on the economy’s ability to outpace the rise in debt. So far growth has surprised on the upside but debt is up 14.4 percent for the year,” Mapa added.

DEBT

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Data: Airspace outage left thousands stranded, hundreds of flights canceled

Data: Airspace outage left thousands stranded, hundreds of flights canceled

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The airspace outage around the Philippines left tens of thousands of passengers affected amid peak travel season, as the crisis...
Business
fbtw
MVP Group ready to assist rehab efforts following NAIA crisis

MVP Group ready to assist rehab efforts following NAIA crisis

1 day ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has extended any support his conglomerate could provide the national government, just a day after...
Business
fbtw

Backup for backups

By Rey Gamboa | 13 hours ago
With flights to and from Manila now back, a full review of our civil aviation’s business discontinuity plan and protocols must be immediately called by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to prevent the...
Business
fbtw

Are we blowing too hard (into the balloon)?

By Aubrey Jayne P. De Jesus | 13 hours ago
In an economy, inflation works like blowing air into a balloon. Blowing too softly makes the balloon look limp while blowing too hard makes the balloon pop.
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 10 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CTS Group board delays&nbsp;client growth initiative to Q3/23

CTS Group board delays client growth initiative to Q3/23

4 hours ago
Originally, CTS planned to spend this money by the end of Q4 2022, but this approval pushes that plan back to Q3 of this...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank to raise P12-B in more modest SRO offering

UnionBank to raise P12-B in more modest SRO offering

4 hours ago
Maybe the amazing size and cost of that recent Citigroup acquisition was weighing on their minds.
Business
fbtw
The PSE is &ldquo;optimistic&rdquo; of&nbsp;&ldquo;bounce back&rdquo; in 2023

The PSE is “optimistic” of “bounce back” in 2023

4 hours ago
I can’t blame the stock market for hyping the stock market, but things do look like they’re (at least) moving...
Business
fbtw
Tesla posts disappointing deliveries for 2022

Tesla posts disappointing deliveries for 2022

5 hours ago
The Elon Musk-led company has set a long-term goal of increasing its deliveries by 50% a year on average.
Business
fbtw
DOE bares priorities for 2023

DOE bares priorities for 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Department of Energy has bared its key priorities for this year, foremost of which is pursuing contingency measures and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with