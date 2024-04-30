^

Business

BSP’s ample dollar reserves to keep peso at bay – Nomura

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2024 | 12:00am
BSPâ��s ample dollar reserves to keep peso at bay â�� Nomura
Photo show the skyscrapers of the Ortigas Center in the central business district as seen from Pasig City on January 9, 2024 afternoon.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is one of the central banks in the region that has enough dollar buffers to defend its currency against the greenback, according to Japanese investment bank Nomura.

“We believe BSP is one of the few central banks in the Asia ex-Japan region that has ample foreign exchange reserves to stabilize the peso for a prolonged period, if there is a desire,” Nomura said in a note.

Markets and monetary authorities have been closely monitoring the peso as it continued to stay above the 57 to $1 level for two weeks straight. The local currency closed at 57.675 to $1 on Monday, gaining 3.5 centavos from its previous finish.

The country’s forex buffers rose to a 23-month high in March, as gross international reserves (GIR) inched up by two percent to $104.03 billion from $101.99 billion in February. It was also 2.4 percent higher than the $101.55 billion in the same month last year.

This was the highest GIR level since the $105.4 billion recorded in April 2022. The March GIR level has also been above the $100-billion mark for the sixth straight month or since October 2023.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. earlier said the central bank is ready to mitigate unnecessary movement and excessive volatility in the forex market.

According to Nomura, the BSP has stepped up its rhetoric regarding the peso’s depreciation against the dollar as Remolona previously said the pressures in the forex market were only due to broad dollar strength rather than peso weakness.

“Overall, we remain bearish on the peso and continue to see negatives including a weak balance of payments (BOP) position on a widening current account deficit and strong local demand for foreign exchange,” the investment bank said.

The country’s BOP position posted a surplus of $3.7 billion in 2023, a turnaround from the $7.3 billion gap recorded in 2022 due to the narrower current account deficit and the growth of financial account net inflows.

The current account recorded a deficit of $11.2 billion, or equivalent to -2.6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. This is 38.6 percent lower than the $18.3 billion deficit or -4.5 percent of GDP in 2022.

The BSP is projecting a lower BOP surplus this year, forecasting a surplus of $700 million or 0.1 percent of GDP. It also sees a narrower current account shortfall this year to $6.1 billion or -1.3 percent of GDP.

vuukle comment

JAPANESE INVESTMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BDO: No plan to buy stake in NAIA rehab

BDO: No plan to buy stake in NAIA rehab

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The country’s largest bank is confirmed to be one of the lenders that will fund the P170.6-billion rehabilitation of...
Business
fbtw
Oil firms to slash pump prices on April 30

Oil firms to slash pump prices on April 30

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
Oil firms are set to implement a rollback in pump prices on Tuesday, April 30. 
Business
fbtw
China bullying hurts our economy

China bullying hurts our economy

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
China’s bullying in our exclusive economic zone at the West Philippine Sea is hurting our economy, particularly the...
Business
fbtw
Phinma to acquire another school, eyes expansion overseas

Phinma to acquire another school, eyes expansion overseas

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Phinma Group is beefing up its network of educational institutions as it set its sights on acquiring more schools in the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines-United States economic ties enter &lsquo;golden spot&rsquo;

Philippines-United States economic ties enter ‘golden spot’

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Amid the reinvigorated alliance between the Philippines and the United States, economic ties between the two countries have...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Index soars on easing Mid East tensions

Index soars on easing Mid East tensions

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Positive cues from the US markets and easing tensions in the Middle East provided a much needed boost to the stock market...
Business
fbtw

Local business tax exemption for registered enterprises: Who has the final say?

By Kc M. Atinon | 1 hour ago
For a moment, imagine being in a position wherein you have multiple siblings and each of them are instructing you to do different things for one situation that requires a single solution.
Business
fbtw
Meralco powers core income higher by 11 percent to P10.1 billion in Q1

Meralco powers core income higher by 11 percent to P10.1 billion in Q1

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
Pangilinan-led power firm Manila Electric Co. reported a consolidated core net income of P10.1 billion in the first quarter,...
Business
fbtw
Dito ends Smart&rsquo;s streak as Philippines fastest operator

Dito ends Smart’s streak as Philippines fastest operator

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Industry disruptor Dito Telecommunity Inc. outpaced its competitors in the speed contest in the first quarter, showing its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with