^

Business

Government hikes borrowings to P2.57 trillion for this year

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Government hikes borrowings to P2.57 trillion for this year
The Department of Finance (DOF) said the country’s financing requirement for 2024 is now at P2.57 trillion, to be sourced from both domestic and foreign sources.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines raised its 2024 borrowing program by four percent to P2.57 trillion, which could make fiscal consolidation more challenging for the government.

The Department of Finance (DOF) said the country’s financing requirement for 2024 is now at P2.57 trillion, to be sourced from both domestic and foreign sources.

The amount is 4.47 percent higher than the original borrowing plan of P2.46 trillion for the year. If realized, this will also be 17 percent higher than the P2.19 trillion in total borrowings in 2023.

National Treasurer Sharon Almanza said the higher borrowing program was the result of the adjustment in the budget deficit during the recent Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the government developed a strategic fundraising plan that would continue to adopt a 75:25 domestic-external funding split.

This means that the government intends to borrow P1.93 trillion from local lenders and source the remaining P642 billion from foreign creditors.

“Based on the new DBCC forecast, a lower GDP (gross domestic product) will result in lower revenues,” Recto told reporters.

Recto said he would meet with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs to discuss revenue targets.

“If they hit revenue targets, then we do not need additional borrowings,” he said.

ING Bank senior economist Nicholas Mapa said higher borrowings would make fiscal consolidation more challenging given the increase in deficit and debt, especially amid a still high interest rate environment.

“Current high rate environment means interest payments should stay sizable, indicating that although government spending may be increasing, some portion is being utilized to service high borrowing costs and less is left for actual spending that could translate to economic growth,” Mapa said.

Ateneo De Manila University economist and professor Leonardo Lanzona said it may not matter much if the additional borrowings can generate further growth in the economy.

“The problem I can foresee would be in terms of the costs. Given the need for fiscal consolidation, the government may be forced to generate more loans at the risk of defaulting,” Lanzona said.

“The need to acquire more loans despite higher interest rates can cause various liquidity problems that can lead to more loans. It is still better to avoid debts especially as the debt ratio relative to GDP is already elevated,” he said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort, on the other hand, said the planned increase in borrowings could lead to more supply of government securities in the market that could result in more upticks in interest rates.

With the revised borrowing program, the government already used up 32.3 percent or about P830.39 billion as of the first quarter.

For the three-month period, domestic borrowings increased by nine percent to P713.13 billion, but this was offset by the 60-percent drop to just P117.26 billion in offshore financing.

The government has been focusing on local borrowings as part of its prudent debt management strategy to mitigate foreign exchange risks, take advantage of ample liquidity in the country’s financial system and support the development of the local debt and capital markets.

vuukle comment

CONSOLIDATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BDO: No plan to buy stake in NAIA rehab

BDO: No plan to buy stake in NAIA rehab

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The country’s largest bank is confirmed to be one of the lenders that will fund the P170.6-billion rehabilitation of...
Business
fbtw
Oil firms to slash pump prices on April 30

Oil firms to slash pump prices on April 30

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
Oil firms are set to implement a rollback in pump prices on Tuesday, April 30. 
Business
fbtw
China bullying hurts our economy

China bullying hurts our economy

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
China’s bullying in our exclusive economic zone at the West Philippine Sea is hurting our economy, particularly the...
Business
fbtw
Phinma to acquire another school, eyes expansion overseas

Phinma to acquire another school, eyes expansion overseas

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Phinma Group is beefing up its network of educational institutions as it set its sights on acquiring more schools in the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines-United States economic ties enter &lsquo;golden spot&rsquo;

Philippines-United States economic ties enter ‘golden spot’

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Amid the reinvigorated alliance between the Philippines and the United States, economic ties between the two countries have...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSE spending $11 million to upgrade trading engine

PSE spending $11 million to upgrade trading engine

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., the operator of the country’s only stock market, is not letting up on its efforts...
Business
fbtw
Trading suspension on Steniel lifted

Trading suspension on Steniel lifted

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has lifted Steniel Manufacturing Corp.’s nearly two-decade long trading suspension.
Business
fbtw
Senate urged to act swiftly on bill to develop natural gas

Senate urged to act swiftly on bill to develop natural gas

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
The Senate should take swift action on a proposed legislation that would lay down state policy for the full development of...
Business
fbtw

NexGen Energy wants to follow sister firm REDC’s IPO success

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
NexGen Energy Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp. and a sister company of publicly listed Repower Energy Development Corp., is keen on its own initial public offering as it prepares to...
Business
fbtw
OceanaGold PH addresses legal concern ahead of IPO offer period

OceanaGold PH addresses legal concern ahead of IPO offer period

17 hours ago
OceanaGold PH [OGP 13.33 pre-IPO] [link] was forced to make an unusual clarification last week after news dropped that...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with