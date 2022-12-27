^

Business

Philippines eyes trade deals with LatAm nations

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines hopes to form bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with Latin American countries such as Mexico and Chile, according to Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

“I received word that we should start looking at Latin American countries like Argentina.

Of course there’s the bigger ones like Brazil and Chile. Mexico is another one,” Pascual said.

“Those are the ones that we will open the market for us, and we open our market to them. When the exports are complementary, it will be a good match,” Pascual said.

He cited that historically, the Philippines and Mexico have very strong trade relations through the galleon trade.

Meanwhile, Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments (BOI) managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said that  a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a joint economic cooperation (JEC) between the two countries had been signed last year.

“The JEC will serve as a confidence-building measure to further intensify the bilateral economic linkages while addressing the  challenges posed by geographic distance and generally low-level of awareness by businesses in each other’s markets,” Rodolfo said earlier.

He said the JEC would be a tool for engagement on enhancing current levels of trade and investments, discussing various cooperation initiatives in areas of mutual interest, and promoting better synergies with businesses.

Pascual earlier emphasized the need for more FTAs to diversify the country’s exports in terms of products and services and country destinations, as well as enhance the country’s attractiveness to foreign investments.

He said the country has the least number of FTAs in the ASEAN region with only 10 FTAs.

“The progressive countries around us like Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia all have many more FTAs than us. And then they’re doing much better than us in their economic development in their export volumes and in their foreign direct investment,”Pascual said, adding that these economies are growing faster and are attracting more investments.

Pascual earlier said that without FTAs and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the Philippines would not be an attractive location for  export-oriented enterprises.

The RCEP is a multilateral trade agreement between and among ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. It provides for an open, inclusive and rules-based trading system to promote deeper economic integration in the region.

The trade deal is expected to boost Philippine exports through enhanced market access in the region.It will provide cheaper goods for production and manufacturing, as well as ensure transparent rules and clear mechanism for resolving trade issues and concerns, and also allow micro, small and medium enterprises to participate in the global value chain.

ASEAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Pasikat

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I guess pasikat is part of being Pinoy. But when it becomes a factor in running our government, it becomes a problem.
Business
fbtw

SM to continue expansion in 2023

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The SM Group will continue to pursue growth and expansion in 2023 as it targets to support more communities.
Business
fbtw

PLDT expedites shutdown of legacy assets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. is speeding up the shutdown of some of its legacy equipment, such as 2G and 3G, as it looks to focus its network on LTE and 5G moving forward.
Business
fbtw
Philippine power outlook dims for 2023

Philippine power outlook dims for 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Prospects appear bright for the country’s push for a cleaner energy future, but dark clouds are hanging over the horizon...
Business
fbtw

Grinch vs Santa

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Based on historical data, December is the strongest month in terms of stock market performance. In the last 40 years, the S&P 500 posted an average return of 1.6 percent in December, with a batting rate of 78 p...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Think tank raises Philippines growth target for 2022

Think tank raises Philippines growth target for 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 37 minutes ago
The economic growth forecast for the Philippines has been revised upward for this year as the country’s third quarter...
Business
fbtw
Tax cuts may impact revenue, growth

Tax cuts may impact revenue, growth

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The scheduled tax reduction at the onset of the new year is expected to boost consumption, but economists are concerned that...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;MVP on PLDT budget mess: We&rsquo;re not hiding anything, not playing with the truth&rsquo;

‘MVP on PLDT budget mess: We’re not hiding anything, not playing with the truth’

By Iris Gonzales | 37 minutes ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan appeared calm as he led his executives when they faced analysts and fund managers last week at...
Business
fbtw

Good and bad of 2022

By Rey Gamboa | 37 minutes ago
As the yearend draws near, let us take stock of the good and bad that came our way.
Business
fbtw

Wish list for EPIRA amendments bared

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
The removal of franchise renewal and the ability to generate power on its own form part of the wish list of the association of electric cooperatives operating nationwide with the upcoming amendments to Republic Act...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with