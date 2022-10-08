^

NGCP restores damaged submarine line in Visayas

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 8, 2022 | 12:00am
NGCP said it has successfully energized the Amlan-Samboan 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission line 1 on Sunday.
MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has increased the reliability of power transmission services between the islands of Negros and Cebu with the completion of the restoration of the damaged Amlan-Samboan submarine cable.

NGCP said it has successfully energized the Amlan-Samboan 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission line 1 on Sunday.

According to  NGCP, the transmission line was damaged during dredging and re-channeling activities of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Amlan, Negros Oriental on June 15, 2021.

As a result, the capacity of NGCP’s underwater cable to transmit power between Negros and Cebu was halved from 180 megawatts (MW) to only 90 MW, limiting the flow of power between islands.

“The Amlan-Samboan 138-kV transmission is vital to the exchange of power within the Visayas grid, and gives Negros and Panay consumers access to power coming from Luzon, and other islands within the region,” NGCP said.

“The energization  of the transmission line  will ensure the full dispatch of Visayas grid-connected power plants, including renewable energy sources in Negros,” it said.

Last August, NGCP also announced the completion of the P307-million upgrading of the over 50-year-old San Jose-Angat line, boosting the reliability of power transmission services for the Luzon grid.

The upgrade includes a new third circuit spanning 18 kilometers and another fourth circuit of the same length.

NGCP is committed to invest approximately P440 billion in the next 13 years across 211 projects to support the country’s growing electricity demand and make its power backbone continuously reliable.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid.

The company is led by majority shareholders and vice chairman of the board Henry Sy Jr. and co-vice chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr.

NGCP is the sole operating asset of publicly listed Synergy Grid and Development Philippines Inc., which held its follow-on offering in November last year in compliance with NGCP’s franchise undertakings.

Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

1 day ago
Business
PLDT demands Dito to settle P429.7-M in unpaid contracted services

PLDT demands Dito to settle P429.7-M in unpaid contracted services

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
According to PLDT, they held up the end of the contract for constructing and provisioning transmission facilities essential...
Business
Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem — survey

Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem — survey

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Majority of Filipinos are unhappy with how President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is handling the country's...
Business
Marcos gov't borrows $2-B from investors in its first global bonds sale

Marcos gov't borrows $2-B from investors in its first global bonds sale

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration said it scored boons in its first attempt to tap the global bond market despite persistent inflationary...
Business
Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The proportion of jobless Filipinos rose in August, all while boiling inflation continues to smash the incomes of both households...
Business
Latest
Ayala health unit set to complete cancer hospital

Ayala health unit set to complete cancer hospital

By Iris Gonzales | 36 minutes ago
Ayala Corp.'s P10 billion investment in healthcare is coming into fruition as it moved a step closer in completing...
Business
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flexes key achievements in first 100 days

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flexes key achievements in first 100 days

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flexed the key achievements of his administration in the first 100 days, as the country continues...
Business
First 100 days of PBBM: Solid gains & serious challenges

By Wilson Lee Flores | 36 minutes ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr. marks his first 100 days in power today, Oct. 8. His new government has achieved considerable solid gains and steadily consolidated what he described...
Business
Factories continue churning out higher output

Factories continue churning out higher output

By Louella Desiderio | 36 minutes ago
The country's manufacturing output grew slightly in August from the previous month, with most industry divisions posting...
Business
Government ramps up infrastructure spending

Government ramps up infrastructure spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 36 minutes ago
The government ramped up its infrastructure spending to P77 billion during the first month in office of the Marcos administration...
Business
