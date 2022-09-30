^

Business

Amid text scams, Globe to block SMS with clickable links

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 5:20pm
text scams
Full names are now appearing on text spams raising concern among Filipinos. According to a National Privacy Commission official, names may have been manually or automatically scraped from certain apps.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. announced it would start blocking text messages with clickable links as part of a campaign to curb SMS scams. 

In a statement on Friday, the Ayala-led telco giant said this would cover all text messages from prepaid and postpaid numbers that contain website addresses. Likewise, this would cover the delivery of “person-to-person” text messages from all telco networks that contain clickable links.

"Before implementing this measure, what we were doing was blocking access to malicious links in text messages to help protect customers. This time around, we're blocking the actual message,” Anton Bonifacio, company chief information security officer, said.

While the move could be perceived as anything but extreme, some experts agreed with the telco giant’s move. Dr. William Yu, a network security expert, is one of them. 

“It is a hammer. It is quite crude but given the severity of the problem I believe it is merited,” he said when sought for comment.

Terry Ridon, convenor at Infrawatch PH, an infrastructure-oriented think tank, said Globe’s actions were “welcome,” calling on other telcos to follow suit.   

“This will have little impact on legitimate businesses using messaging services for promotions or customer service, as other messaging platforms are more effective and more secure than SMS,” Ridon said. 

Consumers these days face an onslaught of spam text messages, to which legislators and government agencies responded by launching probes into these activities. As to how the national government will react remains unknown up till now. 

Invasion of privacy?

For Lito Averia, a cybersecurity expert, Globe’s actions could mean that they will start scanning all text messages that pass through their system. 

"Will Globe now start scanning all messages that go through their system for malicious links?” he said. “In my opinion, that's intrusion of private communication, protected by the Constitution no less."

According to Globe, they have spent P1.1 billion in capital expenditures to improve their system’s capabilities to detect and block scam and spam messages.

GLOBE TELECOM INC.

TEXT SCAMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
A possible merger is in the works between Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and Robinsons Bank Corp. of the Gokongwei...
Business
fbtw

Sickness and health

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
The COVID pandemic isn’t over, but Junior is taking his time appointing a Secretary of Health.
Business
fbtw
Peso seen slumping near 62:$1 by yearend

Peso seen slumping near 62:$1 by yearend

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
An economist sees the peso slumping closer to 62 to $1 level by the end of the year amid the continued strengthening of the...
Business
fbtw

All the President’s (business) Men

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Anyone who’s anyone in the business community was there. Some rode their own jets; others took commercial flights while some managed to join President Marcos’ chartered flight.
Business
fbtw
ADB to tap $14 billion food security fund for assistance to Philippines program

ADB to tap $14 billion food security fund for assistance to Philippines program

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank is looking to provide assistance to the Philippines under the $14-billion fund being allocated...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Hong Kong seen as potential market for Philippine firms to raise &lsquo;green&rsquo; funds

Hong Kong seen as potential market for Philippine firms to raise ‘green’ funds

1 hour ago
Philippine companies could tap the Hong Kong market to raise funds for their “green” spending, as the Southeast...
Business
fbtw
British investors still bullish on Philippines despite headwinds

British investors still bullish on Philippines despite headwinds

2 hours ago
“I think our investors continue to look ahead because what they look for is the longer-term".
Business
fbtw
Home prices post slower growth in Q2

Home prices post slower growth in Q2

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
Home prices posted a slower annual growth in the second quarter, and an analyst expects the recent rate hikes by the...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes: Cebu Pacific 'reinstates' 2019 flight network and more market updates

Quick takes: Cebu Pacific 'reinstates' 2019 flight network and more market updates

9 hours ago
There is a limited recovery, but these are still dire times.
Business
fbtw
Phoenix Petroleum sued by LT Group for P157-M in unpaid debts

Phoenix Petroleum sued by LT Group for P157-M in unpaid debts

9 hours ago
It doesn’t usually get to this point.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with