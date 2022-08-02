^

Business

AUB earnings soar in 1st half

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2022 | 12:00am
AUB earnings soar in 1st half
The listed bank and its subsidiaries attributed the strong performance in the first semester to higher total operating income and lower provision for credit and impairment losses.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rebisco-led Asia United Bank (AUB) is optimistic of beating its pre-COVID pandemic financial performance as earnings soared by 50 percent to P2.9 billion in the first half from P1.9 billion in the same period last year. 

The listed bank and its subsidiaries attributed the strong performance in the first semester to higher total operating income and lower provision for credit and impairment losses. 

“We remain on track with our target to return to our pre-pandemic net income performance of P4.4 billion, especially as the economy gradually reopens,” AUB president Manuel Gomez said. 

The earnings translated to a return on assets of 1.8 percent and a return on equity of 15.8 percent from a year-ago level of 1.2 percent and 11 percent, respectively. 

“We are pleased to note that these profitability ratios are among the highest, if not the best, in the industry as far as published reports of other publicly listed banks go,” Gomez said. 

The group’s total operating income increased by 12 percent to P6.9 billion as of June 30 from P6.1 billion a year ago, boosted by higher net interest income and other operating income. 

Net interest income grew by eight percent to P5.8 billion from P5.4 billion in same period last year due to an increase in interest income and lower interest expense. 

Interest income from loans and receivables remained flattish at P5 billion, while interest income from trading and investment securities grew by 56 percent, year-on-year.

 The group generated a P23-billion increase in low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits that reached P222 billion, leading led to a CASA-to-total deposits ratio of 84 percent from 71 percent. 

Coupled with the retirement of high-cost deposits, this drove down the group’s interest expense by 20 percent to P742 million from P922 million during the first half of 2021. 

Improved trading and foreign exchange gains and an increase in transaction fee income led to a 42 percent rise in the group’s non-interest bearing income to P1.1 billion from P743 million. 

Likewise, better asset quality led to a further reduction in non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to 1.8 percent from two percent, paving the way to a 43 percent drop in provision for credit and impairment losses to P511 million from P897 million. 

Operational expenses remained flat at P2.7 billion. 

AUB is one of the top 20 banks in the Philippines with an asset size of P319.7 billion as of end-June this year.

AUB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

13 hours ago
Nutribun is a type of bread given away at government feeding programs from the 1970s as part of a USAID campaign against...
Business
fbtw
Petron profits doubled in H1 on rallying oil prices, high demand

Petron profits doubled in H1 on rallying oil prices, high demand

8 hours ago
Earnings of listed oil firm Petron Corp. doubled year-on-year in the first half, as high oil prices boosted sales while demand...
Business
fbtw
BPI says strong enough to absorb rate hikes, but inflation still a threat

BPI says strong enough to absorb rate hikes, but inflation still a threat

10 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands said Monday its balance sheet is strong enough to weather the impact of the Bangko...
Business
fbtw

All in the same boat

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
One of the first things President Junior should have done as he assumed office was to call the biggest taipans to a meeting at the Palace. There are not more than a hundred of them that really matter.
Business
fbtw
Philippine factory output slows to 11-month low as inflation bites

Philippine factory output slows to 11-month low as inflation bites

15 hours ago
Philippine factory output posted its weakest expansion in 11 months in July as red-hot inflation hurts demand.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Factory activity slows in July

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s factory activity slowed down in July as higher prices and global uncertainties dampened demand for products.
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates mixed as demand rises

T-bill rates mixed as demand rises

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government awarded in full the P15 billion in short-dated Treasury bills, as rates were mixed and demand surged.
Business
fbtw

Citi completes sale of consumer business in Philippines to UnionBank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Global banking giant Citi has exited the retail banking landscape in the Philippines with the completion of the sale of its consumer business to Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

Balai net income rises in 1st semester

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Balai ni Fruitas Inc. reported a net income of P15 million in the first half of the year, over 18 times the P800,000 posted in the same period a year ago, driven by the recovery of the economy and the expansion of...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank net income down in H1

UnionBank net income down in H1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The earnings of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines fell by 27 percent to P6.06 billion in the first half from P8.31...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with