Robinsons Bank drives growth with new products, services

Elfren Antonio Sarte, president and CEO at Robinsons Bank, said the bank remains competitive in developing innovative products and services that are responsive to the demands of the market.

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-owned Robinsons Bank is further strengthening its business as it continues to create new products and services relevant to Filipinos.

“Our continued growth and success today are a testament of the Bank’s resilience and agile culture – which has especially been evident amid the crises we are experiencing,” Sarte said.

Robinsons Bank is celebrating its Silver anniversary – 25 years of Putting the Customer at the Heart of Service– on Nov. 27. It began as a humble service-oriented bank for the Gokongwei Group, but over the years, it has fortified its vision and mission to focus on fulfilling the changing needs of the Filipino people.

Driven by commitment and passion for service, Robinsons Bank has transcended generations as it carries its mission to be better every day to provide the best banking solutions to help customers achieve a better and brighter future.

Robinsons Bank is 60 percent and 40 percent owned by JG Summit Capital Services Corp. and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., respectively.

It ranks 17th among universal and commercial banks in the country, with assets amounting to P176.93 billion in 2021.