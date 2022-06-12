^

Business

DBP extends P1.1 billion loan to Pampanga hospital

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) extended a P1.13 billion loan for the completion of a 200-bed hospital to serve the health requirement of more than 400,000 beneficiaries in Pampanga.

DBP president and CEO Emmanuel Herbosa said the financing support was extended for the construction of the Marquee Doctors Medical Center Inc. (MDMCI) in Angeles City, Pampanga.

MDMCI is spending the proceeds from the loan to build an eight-storey hospital in Angeles City and to purchase medical equipment and machinery.

As a Level 2 hospital, the MDMCI in Pampanga is expected to serve the health requirements of nearly 411,000 residents in Angeles City, including its nearby towns.

DBP senior vice president for development lending Paul Lazaro said the loan was approved via the Strategic Healthcare Investment for Enhanced Lending and Development (SHIELD) program.

The government-owned financial institution continues to expand its credit line for medical infrastructure, especially in far-flung areas.

“DBP will continue to be a more focused catalyst towards an improved health care system in the country that is more responsive, accessible and affordable especially to Filipinos in underserved and remote areas,” Lazaro said.

Under SHIELD, the DBP extends loan assistance for public and private borrowers who seek to develop medical facilities like hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies.

The program also covers the renovation or expansion of health facilities, upgrade of information technology systems, acquisition or leasing of medical equipment, among others.

The DBP can shoulder up to 100 percent of the project cost for government borrowers, whereas it can finance as much as 70 percent for private accounts. The interest rate will be based on the benchmark rate plus credit spread.

For the construction projects, borrowers are given up to 15 years to settle the loan, with a grace period of three years.

