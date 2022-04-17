^

Business

Blue Bond Incubator to help AsPac oceans

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has started the world’s first Blue Bond Incubator which will support Asia Pacific economies to address climate change by boosting ocean-related projects.

Supported by ADB’s Asia-Pacific Climate Finance Fund, the Blue Bond Incubator is critical in helping the region combat climate change impacts and protect livelihoods of millions of people.

This is part of ADB’s Action Plan for Healthy Oceans and Sustainable Blue Economies that aims to catalyze sustainable investments in the region by committing to invest and provide technical assistance of at least $5 billion by 2024.

This also builds on ADB’s first blue bond issuance in September of last year.

Blue bond proceeds will finance projects that enhance ocean health through ecosystem restoration, natural resources management, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, reduction of coastal pollution, circular economy, marine renewable energy, and green ports and shipping.

These investments are also seen supporting sustainable economic growth and jobs for the people.

ADB Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department director general Bruno Carrasco said ocean-based climate mitigation and resilience are key to climate change action.

ADB director general for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez, for her part, said ocean investments are key to building resilient communities and economies and the ADB Blue Bond Incubator will grow the blue economies at scale.

Work under the incubator will develop a standardized global guidance for the issuance of blue bonds, in collaboration with the International Capital Markets Association, the International Finance Corp. United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, and United Nations Global Compact.

ADB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government borrows P29-B from Japanese investors via bonds sale

Government borrows P29-B from Japanese investors via bonds sale

3 days ago
The Samurai bond offer was divided into four tranches, with debt papers payable in five, seven, 10 and 20 years.
Business
fbtw
BSP sees rapid rise in online banking transactions

BSP sees rapid rise in online banking transactions

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects an exponential rise in online banking transactions as the remaining three digital...
Business
fbtw
CTS Global up 11% on market debut

CTS Global up 11% on market debut

3 days ago
Investment firm CTS Global Equity Group Inc. outperformed the local bourse during its stock market debut on Wednesday.
Business
fbtw
E-cig giant Juul to pay $22.5M in underage lawsuit

E-cig giant Juul to pay $22.5M in underage lawsuit

2 days ago
The company did not admit any wrongdoing but agreed to rein in its advertising.
Business
fbtw
Property prices further rise in Q4

Property prices further rise in Q4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | March 27, 2022 - 12:00am
Property prices nationwide rose for the second straight quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the cost of owning a townhouse...
Business
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;Philippines back to pre-COVID-19 growth in H2&rsquo;

‘Philippines back to pre-COVID-19 growth in H2’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 49 minutes ago
DBS Bank Ltd. expects the Philippines to retrace to pre-COVID levels in terms of economic growth in the second half of the...
Business
fbtw
BSP seen to start raising rates in H2

BSP seen to start raising rates in H2

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 49 minutes ago
The research unit of Australia and New Zealand Bank expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver five rate hikes instead...
Business
fbtw
Inflation to deal biggest blow to Philippine economy, says Manulife

Inflation to deal biggest blow to Philippine economy, says Manulife

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
The Philippines is seen suffering the largest blow on inflation among economies in Asia Pacific, brought about by price pressures...
Business
fbtw
Pre-need industry profit jumps 37%

Pre-need industry profit jumps 37%

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
The earnings of the pre-need industry jumped 36.8 percent to hit P2.12 billion last year from P1.55 billion in 2020 on the...
Business
fbtw
DOT, PAL team up to boost local tourism

DOT, PAL team up to boost local tourism

By Richmond Mercurio | 49 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is teaming up with the Department of Tourism to promote domestic tourism as travel opens...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with