Toyota RAV4 turns hybrid

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has expanded its hybrid vehicle offering with the arrival of the new RAV4 as the segment is gaining more attention in the local market.

The automotive firm said the hybrid sports utility vehicle is the latest addition to its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) line-up and comes in two variants which both feature a gas motor and a self-charging electric battery.

With its self-charging battery, users need not worry about running out of power as the vehicle automatically switches to gas motor when the battery runs low and charges without having to be plugged into an outlet.

Apart from the HEV system, the RAV4 hybrid features Toyota Safety Sense to help protect drivers and passengers. These consist of pre-collision system, automatic high beam, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control.

The 2.5 XLE HEV variant is available at P2.157 million for the silver metallic, grayish blue, red mica, gray metallic and super white colors. The white pearl exterior is priced at P2.172 million.

Meanwhile, the 2.5 LTD HEV retails for P2.5 million for the following colors: urban khaki, attitude black mica, silver metallic, grayish blue and red mica, while the price is at P2.515 million for the white pearl.

TMP is pushing for the adoption of HEV products as widespread use is key for electrified vehicles to create a more positive impact.

“The rapid succession of Toyota’s HEV model introductions in the country is an indicator that hybrid cars are now mainstream. Filipinos are ready for energy efficient mobility options with less emissions, and hybrids offer choices that are practical and ready to use in our existing infrastructure and road conditions,” Sherwin Chualim, first vice president for vehicle sales operations at TMP said.

Through the introduction of the RAV4 HEV, the automaker is able to expand the lineup to cater to the varying needs of the market, and align with Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda’s mission to contribute to the preservation of the environment.

Apart from the RAV4 hybrid, other hybrid models being offered by TMP are the Prius, Corolla Altis HEV, Corolla Cross HEV and the Camry HEV.