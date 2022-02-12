

















































 
























Law firm names 2 new partners
 


The Philippine Star
February 12, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The law firm of Flaminiano Arroyo & Dueñas has promoted seasoned litigators Aufelene Anne Laxamana (San Beda College of Law, 2012) and Jesi Howard Lanete (Ateneo de Manila School of Law, 2013) as new partners.


Laxamana has extensive experience in various practice areas, namely, litigation and employment, aviation, and corporate-commercial practice.  She handles a wide range of matters and cases before the Civil Aeronautics Board and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.  She also represents several high-profile clients before the Sandiganbayan and the Office of the Ombudsman.


Lanete has extensive experience in handling complex commercial, civil, and criminal litigation.  He represents clients in high-profile criminal cases before the Sandiganbayan and the Office of the Ombudsman.  He also handles several election-related matters and cases in connection with the upcoming 2022 national elections.


“I am thrilled to call Attys. Laxamana and Lanete my partners. Aside from diligence and willingness to learn, they have more importantly demonstrated their respect for the courts and their colleagues in the profession,” said Jose Flaminiano, the firm’s most senior partner, and recognized as one of the leading criminal trial lawyers in the Philippines.


Meanwhile, the law firm also welcomes the addition of Richard Brett Uy (Ateneo de Manila School of Law, 2018) as one of its associates.


Flaminiano Arroyo & Dueñas is a full service law firm founded in 2011 by Laurence Hector Arroyo (Ateneo de Manila School of Law, 1994) Jonathan Flaminiano (Ateneo de Manila School of Law, 1997), and Alejandre Dueñas II (Ateneo de Manila School of Law, 1998).


 










 









