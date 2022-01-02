Smart boosts communities with Infocast, Project Hotline

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of local government units (LGUs) have teamed up with Smart Communications Inc. last year to boost their communication capabilities.

Smart said it has partnered with over 350 LGUs and organizations for Smart Infocast and Project Hotline in 2021, assisting them in disseminating latest news, COVID-19 and vaccine-related information, as well as crisis alerts.

Smart Infocast is a web-based text-broadcasting solution powered by Smart since 2015.

It enables public and private institutions and organizations to easily distribute important information within their community and also allows registered subscribers to send feedback to the system administrator.

Project Hotline, on the other hand, is a dedicated communication channel where mobile users can reach authorities by means of a local hotline.

Smart Infocast and Project Hotline have been deployed in various areas across the country, including Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Batangas, Albay, Iloilo, Leyte, and Samar, Davao, Zamboanga, and Bukidnon, among others.

Smart said these initiatives support the PLDT Group’s commitment to help make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

Smart is the wireless communications and digital services subsidiary of telco giant PLDT Inc., the country’s largest and only integrated telecommunications company.

The company serves cities and municipalities with its combined 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G network, providing mobile communications services, high-speed internet connectivity and access to digital services and content.

It supports the country’s growing digital economy, providing the best customer experience for an increasingly digital Filipino lifestyle.