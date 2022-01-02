

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Smart boosts communities with Infocast, Project Hotline
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of local government units (LGUs) have teamed up with Smart Communications Inc. last year to boost their communication capabilities.


Smart said it has partnered with over 350 LGUs and organizations for Smart Infocast and Project Hotline in 2021, assisting them in disseminating latest news, COVID-19 and vaccine-related information, as well as crisis alerts.


Smart Infocast is a web-based text-broadcasting solution powered by Smart since 2015.


It enables public and private institutions and organizations to easily distribute important information within their community and also allows registered subscribers to send feedback to the system administrator.


Project Hotline, on the other hand, is a dedicated communication channel where mobile users can reach authorities by means of a local hotline.


Smart Infocast and Project Hotline have been deployed in various areas across the country, including Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Batangas, Albay, Iloilo, Leyte, and Samar, Davao, Zamboanga, and Bukidnon, among others.


Smart said these initiatives support the PLDT Group’s commitment to help make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.


Smart is the wireless communications and digital services subsidiary of telco giant PLDT Inc., the country’s largest and only integrated telecommunications company.


The company serves cities and municipalities with its combined 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G network, providing mobile communications services, high-speed internet connectivity and access to digital services and content.


It supports the country’s growing digital economy, providing the best customer experience for an increasingly digital Filipino lifestyle.


 










 









LGU
SMART

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy







Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy



10 hours ago 


Philippine Airlines has said it has emerged from bankruptcy after a US court approved its plan to slash up to $2 billion in...








Business
fbtw













2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw













Virus surge spoils New Year&rsquo;s Eve for Philippine financial marts







Virus surge spoils New Year’s Eve for Philippine financial marts



1 day ago 


There were no fireworks for local financial markets on the last trading day of 2021.








Business
fbtw













AirAsia Philippines adding more flights







AirAsia Philippines adding more flights



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines is welcoming the new year with more flights to serve the growing domestic demand.








Business
fbtw













Shakey&rsquo;s expands health food menu







Shakey’s expands health food menu



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the listed restaurant chain of the Po family, continues with its portfolio expansion...








Business
fbtw










Latest









PSALM remits P500 million to BIR, settles tax issues




By Danessa Rivera |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. has paid P500 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue as part of a deal for a mutually advantageous global settlement of pending tax issues.








Business
fbtw













MSME loans for RRR compliance hit P200 billion




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises used as compliance with the reserve requirement ratio breached P200 billion as of the week ending Oct. 31, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pili...








Business
fbtw













Public service delivery under Mandanas at risk on lack of coordination, says DILG




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


The national and local governments would have to strengthen their coordination to ensure efficient service delivery to the public once the Mandanas Ruling is finally implemented this year.








Business
fbtw













Building bridges




By Francis J. Kong |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


As I browsed through my LinkedIn page, I came across material from a client welcoming Ms. Katherine Sy or Katsy into their company VXI Global Solutions.








Business
fbtw













Life hacks




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


The phrase “challenging year” may be a bit of an understatement if we are to describe 2021.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









  
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with