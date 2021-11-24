
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
IBP calls for transparency in gov't assessment of Malampaya share sale
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 6:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
IBP calls for transparency in gov't assessment of Malampaya share sale
Commissioned in 2001, the Malampaya gas field offshore Palawan supplies all of the Philippines’ current natural gas. But it is forecast to be nearly depleted between 2027 and 2029. 
Bworldonline
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines is calling for transparency in the government’s evaluation of transactions relating to the sale of shares in the Malampaya project.



In a statement, the national organization of lawyers said they view the latest development in the Malampaya gas project “with deep apprehension and concern.”





The gas project, which accounts for a vital resource of the country’s energy mix, is seen for decommissioning between 2027 and 2029 after a projected decline in energy output starting 2024.



Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) and Chevron each had a 45% stake in the Malampaya project. The remaining 10% belonged to state-run Philippine National Oil Corp. (PNOC). But Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp purchased both Shell and Chevron’s shares in May 2021 and in 2020, respectively.



The Department of Energy has yet to approve the deal with Shell.



The IBP, however, noted that “there have been numerous allegations” surrounding the divestment. It said: “The assignment of interests, which will ultimately enable Udenna to takeover the Malampaya facility is allegedly detrimental to national security and interest.”



Stressing the “strategic importance” of the Malampaya energy resource, the IBP called on the DOE to “rescind its approval of Chevron’s transfer of its 45% interest in Malampaya to Udenna’s subsidiary, UC Malampaya” and “hold in abeyance, its approval of SPEX’s transfer of its 45%” to another Udenna subsidiary.



The IBP also appealed to the Office of the Ombudsman to “expeditiously resolve” the graft complaint filed against Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Udenna Chairman Dennis Uy and 24 others over the alleged anomalies in the sale of shares.



Proposed PNOC takeover



The lawyers’ association also urged the DOE to review the extension of Petroleum Service Contract (SC) 38 in favor of the original Malampaya consortium — SPEX, Chevron and PNOC EC. SC 38 will expire in 2024.



But should the sales of SPEX and Chevron shares proceed, the IBP called on the PNOC to “match any offer” from Uy's company, as it has “the mandate and wherewithal to raise funds for acquiring the controlling interests in Malampaya."



“A PNOC takeover of SC 38 will be financially advantageous to the Philippine government since Malampaya is a producing field with existing infrastructure for other petroleum discoveries,” it added.



With a state-owned company assuming control of the operations, the Philippines can also be assured that Malampaya’s 500-kilometer gas pipeline, which is part of the resource-rich Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, shall be protected from foreign interference.



Without naming names, the IBP added: “To fund further exploration and development, a buyer who is not technically and financially capable of operating Malampaya may tap companies from foreign companies having adverse interests in the West Philippine Sea dispute. This will place our strategic energy resources and infrastructure in the hands of hostile foreign interest.”



“The DOE must exercise transparency in evaluating transactions in relation to critical energy resources and ensure that developers are financially and technically competent,” the lawyers’ group added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALFONSO CUSI
                                                      DENNIS UY
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
                                                      INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      MALAMPAYA GAS PROJECT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Oil prices
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Why do I get the impression that this is deja vu… circa early to mid-’80s? The pro and con arguments of a proposal to suspend taxes on oil products have been argued before.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tears for Dennis Uy, Udenna
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The camp of Davao-based Dennis Uy broke its silence on the controversies surrounding the Malampaya deal, defending the group’s acquisition of a 90 percent stake in the country’s energy crown jewel, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China's birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China's birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Last year, China recorded 8.52 births per 1,000 people according to the 2021 Statistical Yearbook released in the past week...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What Marcos gave the world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Swiss anti-money laundering rules, Japanese protocols against corruption of aid they give, US policy vs supporting dictators. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Listed builder DMCI Holdings Inc. bagged over P4 billion in new contracts in the past three quarters.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi seen breaching 7,500-level by yearend or January at the latest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi seen breaching 7,500-level by yearend or January at the latest


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local bourse is expected to breach the 7,500-level at the tail end of the year as economic growth proved robust in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 S&R members' contact details likely 'compromised' by cyber attack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
S&R members' contact details likely 'compromised' by cyber attack


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Contact details of S&R shoppers “may have been compromised” in a cyber attack against the membership shopping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' dollar position back to a surplus in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' dollar position back to a surplus in October


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is back to a dollar surplus in October.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inside the boardroom with Ovialand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inside the boardroom with Ovialand


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Today, MB goes "Inside the Boardroom" with Pammy Olivares-Vital, the President of Ovialand [OLI], the Luzon-based mass market...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hog inventory remains down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hog inventory remains down


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s hog inventory remained on a downward trend at the start of October as production further declined in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with