
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
2GO business arm to boost supply chain
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — 2GO Sea Solutions, a dominant player in domestic freight transportation in the Philippines, is stepping up efforts to boost supply chain efficiency.



It is also strengthening its presence in central and southern regions.



The company has expanded its port coverage to include Tagbilaran City in Bohol with weekly services and with additional frequencies to Davao and General Santos which were doubled from twice a month to weekly calls via Iloilo.



2GO VP and head of Sea Solutions Dan Fernan said that during the pandemic, the company pivoted its operations to ensure reliable sailing schedules despite restrictions.



It likewise added voyage frequency.



“By revamping our routes and schedules, we have instituted additional reliability and voyage frequency in our freight operations through day-definite departures,” Fernan said.



He said 2GO is now in a strong position to offer speed for faster lead times to allow customers to improve supply chains, lower inventory costs and increase market responsiveness.



This is especially necessary for the country’s commerce and trade as the local economy further reopens.



“The company  recently optimized its route network of roll-on, roll-off passenger (ROPAX) vessels to guarantee same-day sailing schedules, while expanding its freight services in Visayas and Mindanao to ensure an unhampered flow of essential goods in the regions amid the pandemic,” Fernan said.



At present, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and essential supplies, such as food, pharmaceutical products, and liquids are transported from Manila to Visayas and Mindanao four times a week.



This is done through major freight hubs in Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Cagayan de Oro.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2GO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget hotel chain offers affordable hotel stays ahead of holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget hotel chain offers affordable hotel stays ahead of holidays


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tech-enabled hotel management company RedDoorz recently showcased its safe and affordable offers as it gears for the upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
As far as businessmen are concerned, the job of the next president would be a very difficult one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The move came as the pandemic intensifies competition in the home internet segment.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monde Nissin CLO bags Asian Legal Business Award                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monde Nissin CLO bags Asian Legal Business Award


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Helen Go Tiu, chief legal officer at Monde Nissin, was honored as the In-House Lawyer of the Year as at the recently concluded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC greenlights Haus Talk IPO, EEI preferred share sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC greenlights Haus Talk IPO, EEI preferred share sale


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Corporate regulators announced Friday they have cleared two more public offerings.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ecozone investors, foreign workers to get visas faster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ecozone investors, foreign workers to get visas faster


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
he Philippine Economic Zone Authority and Bureau of Immigration  have entered into an agreement for a smoother issuance of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Financial inclusion seen to ease poverty
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Financial inclusion seen to ease poverty


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
New research suggests that financial inclusion may address the rise in extreme poverty, according to state think tank Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Higher demand expected in government securities auction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Higher demand expected in government securities auction


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Investors are expected to swarm next week’s auctions with demand largely focused on short-dated securities and retail...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Developers seek freeze on zonal values, property taxes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Developers seek freeze on zonal values, property taxes


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations Inc.,  wants the government to maintain zonal values and freeze...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alfamart, GCash ink partnership
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alfamart, GCash ink partnership


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mobile wallet GCash and minimart chain Alfamart have teamed up to provide safe and convenient payment method in the latter’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with