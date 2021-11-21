2GO business arm to boost supply chain

MANILA, Philippines — 2GO Sea Solutions, a dominant player in domestic freight transportation in the Philippines, is stepping up efforts to boost supply chain efficiency.

It is also strengthening its presence in central and southern regions.

The company has expanded its port coverage to include Tagbilaran City in Bohol with weekly services and with additional frequencies to Davao and General Santos which were doubled from twice a month to weekly calls via Iloilo.

2GO VP and head of Sea Solutions Dan Fernan said that during the pandemic, the company pivoted its operations to ensure reliable sailing schedules despite restrictions.

It likewise added voyage frequency.

“By revamping our routes and schedules, we have instituted additional reliability and voyage frequency in our freight operations through day-definite departures,” Fernan said.

He said 2GO is now in a strong position to offer speed for faster lead times to allow customers to improve supply chains, lower inventory costs and increase market responsiveness.

This is especially necessary for the country’s commerce and trade as the local economy further reopens.

“The company recently optimized its route network of roll-on, roll-off passenger (ROPAX) vessels to guarantee same-day sailing schedules, while expanding its freight services in Visayas and Mindanao to ensure an unhampered flow of essential goods in the regions amid the pandemic,” Fernan said.

At present, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and essential supplies, such as food, pharmaceutical products, and liquids are transported from Manila to Visayas and Mindanao four times a week.

This is done through major freight hubs in Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Cagayan de Oro.