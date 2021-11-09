
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SM Prime posts P15.6 billion income
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), the listed property developer of the Sy Group, reported a net income of P15.6 billion in the nine months to September, up nine percent from P14.4 billion a year ago.



However, SM Prime’s consolidated revenue declined by six percent during the period to P56.8 billion.



Moving forward, SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said the company anticipates more activities in the coming holiday season.



“SM Prime continues to develop new ways and solutions in its businesses by developing sustainable programs that provide a safe and secure environment for all of its stakeholders. This is in line with our anticipation of welcoming more people in our establishments, primarily in our malls and other commercial facilities, where thousands of our partner-tenants can showcase their products and services this coming holiday season,” Lim said.



Among the different business segments, SM Prime’s residential business, led by SM Development Corp., accounted for 56 percent. Revenue from this segment amounted to P32.1 billion, down six percent from last year’s P34.2 billion.



However, SMDC’s reservation sales reached P76.3 billion in the first three quarters, 14 percent higher than the P66.7 billion recorded a year ago.



Lim attributed this to the strengthened online presence and continuous construction of SMDC projects.



On the other hand, mall revenue remained down.



SM Prime’s Philippine mall business, which accounts for 28 percent of consolidated revenues, amounted to P15.8 billion during the nine-month period.



This was 14 percent lower than last year’s P18.3 billion as stricter community quarantine in August affected operations of non-essential shops.



But SM Prime’s China mall business reported a 28 percent increase in revenue during the nine-month period.



SM Prime’s commercial properties business, meanwhile, reported P3.8 billion revenue in the first three quarters, slightly higher than the same period last year.



“As the country continues to survive the pandemic, SM Prime will remain optimistic by providing support to the government, as well as convenience, services and entertainment to its customers,” Lim said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SM PRIME
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramon Ang open to return of Petron to government control
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramon Ang open to return of Petron to government control


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Ramon Ang is open to proposals to put Petron Corp. back to government control.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines upgrades Q2 GDP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines upgrades Q2 GDP


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy grew faster than initially estimated in the second quarter.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SM Prime's 9-month net income up 9% despite revenue slump
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SM Prime's 9-month net income up 9% despite revenue slump


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
SM Prime Holdings Inc. reported higher earnings in the first nine months.


                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila as a new Venice
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Leaders of island nations have expressed fears during the recently concluded COP26 Leaders Summit in Glasgow that their islands will disappear soon unless united global action on climate change happens now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A consortium of local and foreign companies has submitted an unsolicited proposal for the development of the Sangley Point...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Q2 GDP revised upward to 12%
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Statistics Authority has slightly revised upward the gross domestic product growth rate in the second quarter to 12 percent from the previous estimate of 11.8 percent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SM Prime posts P15.6 billion income
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the listed property developer of the Sy Group, reported a net income of P15.6 billion in the nine months to September, up nine percent from P14.4 billion a year ago.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati Subway project gets tax perks
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 November 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government has granted a package of fiscal incentives to the P81-billion subway project in Makati City targeted to start operations in 2026.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Investments in ecozones decline 25% in 9 months
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 November 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority dropped 25 percent in the January to September period from a year ago amid the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The importance of Malampaya: A story of power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The importance of Malampaya: A story of power


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project is the biggest success story in the Philippine energy sector as it signaled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with