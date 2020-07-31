COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
File photo shows morgue workers conducting a cremation.
The STAR/ Michael Varcas
Quarantine delays death registration
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — More deaths are getting recorded belatedly by state statisticians this year, reflecting a direct consequence of the pandemic that prevented most people from transacting with government and logging deaths on time.

Overall, deaths in the entire archipelago dropped 16% year-on-year to 259,426 from January to June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

But the agency also warned that there appears a rising trend of delayed registration of deaths, or those whose passing were recorded at least 30 days after the actual demise. The “dramatic rise” of such cases were already seen in March and April, when lockdowns forced most people to stay indoors.

“The number of late registrations, or those whose deaths were registered beyond 30 days after the occurrence, for March and April 2020 showed a dramatic rise compared to the same months in 2019,” PSA said in a statement on its website.

 

In March alone, data showed 4,073 deaths were recorded at least a month after getting deceased, up markedly by 282% year-on-year. The number tapered off slightly to 3,522 in April, but still a 182% increase from same period a year ago.  

As a proportion of total deaths those months, 9.4% in March and 8.5% in April were registered before PSA belatedly. 

“The number of late registrations, or those whose deaths were registered beyond 30 days after the occurrence, for March and April 2020 showed a dramatic rise compared to the same months in 2019,” PSA said in a statement on its website.

A big jump in late death registrants occurred in months when most Filipinos were forced to stay home by quarantine restrictions that targeted to slow the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). Government offices were working on skeleton force since mid-March, and people have just resumed regular transactions until June, including securing death certificates for their loved ones.

A death certificate is required for various transactions that settle matters left by the deceased, including insurance claims.

“Consequently, since the period for timely registration of deaths which occurred in March until May this year has already ended, only the number of late registrations for deaths occurring during this period are bound to increase as more deaths may still be registered in the coming days,” PSA explained.

Death certificates are applied before PSA offices. As per government rules, deaths must be registered within 30 days in the city or municipality where a person died, except in “exceptional cases” including death aboard an plane on air.

Calabarzon deaths biggest, ARMM’s lowest

In sum, for the last six months, 9,090 deaths were classified as late registered, accounting for 3.5% of total deaths during the period. In the same period a year ago, the proportion was only 1.8%.

On average, PSA figures showed 709 people were dying every day from January to June. By area, Calabarzon region recorded the most number of deaths at 40,095, followed by Metro Manila with 37,288. 

On the flip side, fewer deaths were posted at the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 1,016 getting demised. — with Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cebu Pacific sets return to key Asian destinations
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The budget carrier will fly again to Singapore, Taipei, Seoul, and Osaka from Manila next month in a bid to "slowly rebuild...
Business
fbfb
Busway
By Boo Chanco | July 31, 2020 - 12:00am
A few weeks after it was launched, it seems that the EDSA busway may just work. It is also good to see that DOTr seems serious about making it work, but the MMDA still seems half hearted.
Business
fbfb
The Phl COVID-19 burden: Views from Southeast Asia
By Roberto R. Romulo | July 31, 2020 - 12:00am
“Buffets are allowed?!” a friend in Manila blurted out, when I told her about news of a new Filipino restaurant in Bangkok.
Business
fbfb
Duterte backs study on revival of nuclear energy
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
The Department of Energy said it would continue working with global experts in nuclear energy after President Duterte signed...
Business
fbfb
BSP sees another month of tame inflation in July
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Inflation likely stayed manageable in July even as the economy slowly roars back to life from a coronavirus-led shutdown,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
Quarantine delays death registration
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority has noted a surge in late registrations of death in April and March this year, the...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
More workers shifting to informal jobs
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
More workers have been shifting to informal work to make ends meet since the imposition of lockdowns early this year, according...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Stock index ends week on losing note
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The stock market ended the four-day trading week back in the red as investors remained mostly on the sidelines amid uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
July inflation likely at 2.2% to 3% — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Inflation likely settled between 2.2 and three percent in July from 2.5 percent in June on the back of more expensive petroleum...
Business
fbfb
Pressure on telcos, water utilities heightens political risk — Moody’s
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 31, 2020 - 12:00am
The pressure exerted by Malacañang on big businesses, particularly on telecommunications providers as well as water concessionaires, may indicate unpredictability as well as weakening political and legal governance...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with