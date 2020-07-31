COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Filipinos can play the game by purchasing official Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.
Photo Release
Someone from the Philippines can become $137 million richer this Saturday
(Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 8:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The American Powerball lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $137 million. That huge amount has captured the attention of lottery fans all over the world and amazingly, the winner of this enormous prize could be someone from the Philippines.

There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Powerball jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com.

"We're helping our customers from Europe, Latin America and Asia buy tickets to the biggest lotteries worldwide. We're very happy to see the continued interest and trust from our customers in the Philippines as well," said Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson for theLotter.

“Many Filipino players have won prizes while playing with theLotter.com. Along with those who have won smaller lottery prizes, one of our biggest Filipino winners was able to claim a €150,979.68 ($174,985.95) Spain LA Primitiva prize in July 2016,” he added.

How you could win $137 million from the Philippines:

  1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Powerball lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.
  3. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.
  4. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works

TheLotter is a lottery ticket messenger service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service. The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

At theLotter, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more. TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

What happens when you win

When you win a lottery jackpot prize at theLotter, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time. If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you may need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 5.5 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. It is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of the Philippines!

 

For more information on how to play Powerball online from the Philippines, visit theLotter.com.

THELOTTER
