TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Benjamin Diokno
This file photo shows Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno.
File
Bangko Sentral announces another cut in banks' reserve requirement
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced Friday a new round of reduction in the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves in a bid to inject more liquidity into the financial system amid easing inflation and concerns about economic growth.

The BSP said it decided to trim the reserve requirement ratio, or RRR, by 100 basis points (one percentage point) to 15% for universal banks, 5% for thrift banks and 3% for rural banks effective November.

The new round of RRR cut came following a 200-bps reduction from May to July this year.

"The adjustment in reserve requirement ratios is aimed at increasing domestic liquidity in support of credit activity,” the BSP said.

Friday’s announcement came after the BSP trimmed its benchmark rate for the third time this year by 25 bps to 4% on Thursday.

Banks are required to hold a certain amount of cash as standby funds, which do not generate returns.

The reserves cut would allow banks deploy more funds for lending and investments. Last year, the BSP trimmed the RRR twice to 18% from a global high of 20% in a bid to fuel economic growth.

The Philippine economy expanded 5.5% in the second quarter, weaker than 5.6% recorded in the preceding three months after the delayed approval of the 2019 budget disrupted state spending.

Meanwhile, inflation eased further to 1.7% in August — the slowest rate in three years.

RESERVE REQUIREMENT RATIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The PNP will have a National Police Clearance System in October. Here’s what you need to know.
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
To be known as the National Police Clearance System (NPCS) — the PNP will fully implement the plan in October this...
Business
Total disrespect for taxpayers
By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
Our public officials today totally disrespect us, the taxpayers.
Business
Sponsored
‘Going Beyond Good’: Coca-Cola shares stories of its 107 years in the Philippines
7 hours ago
Today, a bottle of Coca-Cola can be found in almost every Filipino home. The brand has lasted and thrived in the country because,...
Business
A look at iPhone 11 prices in countries that sell them the cheapest
2 days ago
You'll pay less for an iPhone 11 in these countries.
Business
Globe partners with media board, anti-piracy coalition to fight illicit streaming
10 hours ago
To raise awareness against Illicit Streaming Devices, Globe Telecom, Optical Media Board, and Asia Video Industry Associaion's...
Business
Latest
5 hours ago
Meralco signs power supply agreements with partners for consumers’ gain
5 hours ago
Meralco and its partners Phinma, First Gen, and SPPC sign power supply agreements.
Business
9 hours ago
Transitflix spearheads evolution of in-transit ads
9 hours ago
Transitflix, a Philippine-based company for hypertargeted in-transit ads, launched its platform under a new name last...
Business
Partner
11 hours ago
Learn how to acquire customers with compelling sales pitches in seminar
11 hours ago
Know how to acquire customers with compelling sales pitches in Salesmanship Seminar 2019 on October 17 at AIM Conference Center...
Business
AllHome lowers public offer price to P11.5/share
By Iris Gonzales | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
AllHome Corp., the Villar Group’s one-stop shop home improvement retail chain, has set the offer price for its initial public offering at P11.50 per share, lower than the P16 per share filed earlier.
19 hours ago
Business
Privately run gaming sector seen to yield P300 billion revenues
By Paolo Romero | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The government does not have to look far to raise additional revenues and can seize upon an untapped “goldmine” that can generate up to P300 billion yearly in fresh revenues, Senate Minority Leader Frankin...
19 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with