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Homegrowns gain spotlight in inaugural MPVA men's volleyball tilt

Philstar.com
October 27, 2026 | 4:24pm
Homegrowns gain spotlight in inaugural MPVA men's volleyball tilt
Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association officials (top) and players pose for posterity.
Philippine Sportswriters Association

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) will prioritize homegrown players when it launches its inaugural men’s volleyball tournament next month 14 in Biñan, Laguna.

MPVA commissioner Michael Tavera said the revised format will give local players more opportunities to represent their respective local government units, with only a handful of guest players allowed on each team.

“We've changed our program for the men's league to focus more on homegrown players. Previously, we had only about three homegrown players per team. Now, we have around 12 to 14,” Tavera said in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

“Most of the players who will see action will come from the LGUs, while only a few will be guest players.”

Eight teams from Bacoor, Biñan, Caloocan, Marikina, Nasipit, Negros Oriental, Rizal and San Juan will compete in the inaugural tournament starting on November 14.

Tavera said the league will follow a double-round robin format and is expected to conclude by the end of January.

Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. chairman and President Dr. Ian Laurel said organizers were encouraged to launch the men’s competition after learning that local men’s tournaments were drawing significantly more teams than their women’s counterparts.

Laurel and Tavera were also joined by representatives of some of the competing teams during the same Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

“We were surprised when they unanimously told us that their local men's tournaments attracted far more teams than the women's competitions. The women's division might have four or five teams, while the men's division could draw 20 or more teams and fill their arenas,” Laurel said. “We realized this was the right time to hold the competition.”

Laurel said the tournament aims to strengthen ties between athletes and their communities by allowing players to compete before family members, friends and neighbors.

“That means players' families, neighbors and friends can watch them represent their communities. That's the connection we're trying to build among the fans, the community and the sport,” Laurel said.

He added the league’s partnership with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) would help widen the talent search ahead of future international competitions for Alas Pilipinas.

“We are in partnership with the PNVF and it will be a way of casting a wider net for scouting talent,” Laurel said. (PSA pool story)

MAHARLIKA PILIPINAS VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION

MPVA

VOLLEYBALL
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