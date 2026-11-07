^

Sports

Eala thumps Sakkari to seal Hong Kong Open final duel vs Liu

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 7:53pm
Eala thumps Sakkari to seal Hong Kong Open final duel vs Liu
Philippines’ Alexandra Eala hits a return to Greece’s Maria Sakkari during their women's singles semi-final match at the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong on November 7, 2026.
(Photo by May JAMES / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines -- Sporadic downpour and match suspensions could not stop Alex Eala’s parade.

Eala barged into the final of the Hong Kong Open after blasting Maria Sakkari, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, in their semifinal matchup Saturday evening. 

The match was suspended multiple times as rains kept on affecting the court, but it could not stop Eala from heading to the championship round. 

"Yeah, I think that in that moment [to try to storm back in the third set,] she really stepped up and brought what she needed to bring to come back and so I tried every point to stay there and step up myself," she said. 

"I think just, I was just blank [during the rain suspensions.] It was a lot of patience but a lot, a lot, a lot of focus gave me time to really focus in on the next points but I'm really happy that I was able to come out of that a better player." 

Heading into deep waters in the third and deciding set, Eala found her groove at just the right time, going up 3-0. 

Sakkari put herself on the board, 1-3, before the 21-year-old held her serve to take a commanding 4-1 lead. 

The 31-year-old Greek tennister, though, would go down swinging, tying it up at 4-all. 

But a clutch ninth game by Eala, where she held her serve, put her ahead, 5-4. 

Serving to keep herself alive, Sakkari would run out of fuel as Eala proved to be steadier, 6-4. 

In the first set, Eala started hot, going up 2-0 before the Greek tennister inched closer and closer. 

Sakkari seized the lead, 5-4, before Eala won the next three games to take the first set, 7-5.

Come the second set, Sakkari took matters into her own hands, going up 3-0 as she fended off the Filipina who tried to inch closer.

After Eala broke her opponent's serve after lengthy rain suspensions, 3-5, the World No. 30 player broke the pride of the Philippines' serve to force the third set, 6-3. 

Sakkari punched in 12 aces against Eala's two, but the former committed 38 unforced errors to her opponent's 31. She also had six double faults against one for the 21-year-old. 

The Greek tennister also slammed in 42 winners against the Filipina tennis ace's 39. 

With the win, Eala set a date with World No. 102 Claire Liu in the final. 

Liu defeated Alexandra Shubladze in the other semifinal bracket earlier in the day, 7-5, 6-4.

ALEX EALA

HONG KONG OPEN

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

3 days ago
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's...
Sports
fbtw
Ticket mechanics bared for pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters' Manila return

Ticket mechanics bared for pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters' Manila return

2 days ago
Health and wellness brand IAM Worldwide has officially announced the schedule and ticket mechanics for “IAM Experience:...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez rallies past Damian, sets up title clash with Tangub

Olivarez rallies past Damian, sets up title clash with Tangub

20 hours ago
Eric Olivarez overcame a second-set stumble to reassert his dominance over Noel Damian, scoring a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory to...
Sports
fbtw
SSL Unity Cup: Lady Falcons claw Lady Blazers to book No. 3 quarters slot

SSL Unity Cup: Lady Falcons claw Lady Blazers to book No. 3 quarters slot

6 hours ago
Adamson University bucked a slow start to defeat College of Saint Benilde, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21, and secure the No. 3 seed...
Sports
fbtw
Team Astral pulls off FWC three-peat

Team Astral pulls off FWC three-peat

2 days ago
The Flyff Universe World Championship (FWC) 2026 came to a close with Team Astral securing their third consecutive title...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz saves match points to reach Paris Masters semis

Alcaraz saves match points to reach Paris Masters semis

11 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz produced another miracle in the French capital as the seven-time Grand Slam champion fended off two match points...
Sports
fbtw
Porzingis steps away from NBA over health issues

Porzingis steps away from NBA over health issues

11 hours ago
Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis said Friday (Saturday, Manila time) he is stepping away from basketball due...
Sports
fbtw
Fiberxers book first semis entry

Fiberxers book first semis entry

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
After seven futile attempts, Converge got past the Last-8, meeting its date with franchise history with a 120-109 dispatching...
Sports
fbtw
Waiting for Bennie

Waiting for Bennie

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone is waiting for newly-naturalized Bennie Boatwright to arrive in Manila but his flight schedule depends...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT: A pesky nemesis for Creamline

PLDT: A pesky nemesis for Creamline

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
 The PLDT team has been a puzzle Creamline can’t solve.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with