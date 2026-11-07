Red Warriors end two-year, 30-game drought, stun Falcons

MANILA, Philippines -- It has been more than two years since the University of the East Red Warriors tallied a win in the UAAP.

On Saturday afternoon, that wait is over.

UE finally snapped its 30-game losing streak, squeaking past the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 53-47, in their Season 89 men's basketball tournament clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It is the Red Warriors’ first win in the UAAP since October 26, 2024, when the Recto-based squad blasted National University.

And now, 742 days after, the dry spell is lifted.

UE started the game off hot, going up 21-11 as Adamson struggled to put points on the board.

The Soaring Falcons then climbed out of the hole and eventually took the lead, 40-39, in the third after a jumper by Allen Perez.

The Red Warriors unleashed an 11-4 run to take a 50-44 lead with 4:31 remaining.

Matty Erolon hit a triple with less than three minutes left to make it a one-possession ballgame, 47-50, with 2:51 to go.

After defensive stops by both teams, a clutch putback by JM Edoukou plunged the dagger on the hearts of the Falcons, 52-47, with 18.5 seconds left.

On the other end, Mat Edding missed a jumper and Edoukou gathered the rebound that all but slammed the door shut.

Adamson was able to get the steal on the other end, but a triple by Lance Mangaron missed everything which led to Mo Tanedo being fouled to stop the clock.

The guard split his free throws as it iced the game.

Tope Lagat and Tanedo paced the Red Warriors with 14 points each. Both had four rebounds, while the former had two steals while the latter had two assists. Edoukou chipped in 13 markers and 10 boards, as well as two steals and a dime.

Manu Anabo powered Adamson with 12 points and five rebounds. Monty Montebon was the only other double digit scorer with 10 points on a 2-of-14 clip.

UE rose to 1-10 in the standings, with three elimination round games remaining.

Adamson, on the other hand, dropped to 4-7.