^

Sports

Red Warriors end two-year, 30-game drought, stun Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 4:52pm
Red Warriors end two-year, 30-game drought, stun Falcons
UE's Tope Lagat
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- It has been more than two years since the University of the East Red Warriors tallied a win in the UAAP.

On Saturday afternoon, that wait is over. 

UE finally snapped its 30-game losing streak, squeaking past the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 53-47, in their Season 89 men's basketball tournament clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

It is the Red Warriors’ first win in the UAAP since October 26, 2024, when the Recto-based squad blasted National University. 

And now, 742 days after, the dry spell is lifted. 

UE started the game off hot, going up 21-11 as Adamson struggled to put points on the board. 

The Soaring Falcons then climbed out of the hole and eventually took the lead, 40-39, in the third after a jumper by Allen Perez. 

The Red Warriors unleashed an 11-4 run to take a 50-44 lead with 4:31 remaining.

Matty Erolon hit a triple with less than three minutes left to make it a one-possession ballgame, 47-50, with 2:51 to go. 

After defensive stops by both teams, a clutch putback by JM Edoukou plunged the dagger on the hearts of the Falcons, 52-47, with 18.5 seconds left. 

On the other end, Mat Edding missed a jumper and Edoukou gathered the rebound that all but slammed the door shut. 

Adamson was able to get the steal on the other end, but a triple by Lance Mangaron missed everything which led to Mo Tanedo being fouled to stop the clock. 

The guard split his free throws as it iced the game. 

Tope Lagat and Tanedo paced the Red Warriors with 14 points each. Both had four rebounds, while the former had two steals while the latter had two assists. Edoukou chipped in 13 markers and 10 boards, as well as two steals and a dime. 

Manu Anabo powered Adamson with 12 points and five rebounds. Monty Montebon was the only other double digit scorer with 10 points on a 2-of-14 clip. 

UE rose to 1-10 in the standings, with three elimination round games remaining. 

Adamson, on the other hand, dropped to 4-7.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Porzingis steps away from NBA over health issues

Porzingis steps away from NBA over health issues

8 hours ago
Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis said Friday (Saturday, Manila time) he is stepping away from basketball due...
Sports
fbtw
Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

3 days ago
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's...
Sports
fbtw
Ticket mechanics bared for pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters' Manila return

Ticket mechanics bared for pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters' Manila return

2 days ago
Health and wellness brand IAM Worldwide has officially announced the schedule and ticket mechanics for “IAM Experience:...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz saves match points to reach Paris Masters semis

Alcaraz saves match points to reach Paris Masters semis

8 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz produced another miracle in the French capital as the seven-time Grand Slam champion fended off two match points...
Sports
fbtw
Team Astral pulls off FWC three-peat

Team Astral pulls off FWC three-peat

2 days ago
The Flyff Universe World Championship (FWC) 2026 came to a close with Team Astral securing their third consecutive title...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NCAA Player of the Week Mangubat bombs away for JRU

NCAA Player of the Week Mangubat bombs away for JRU

5 hours ago
 Jose Rizal University has zoomed to the top seed in Group A of the NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball tournament,...
Sports
fbtw
Antonelli on top ahead of Norris in second Sao Paulo GP practice

Antonelli on top ahead of Norris in second Sao Paulo GP practice

6 hours ago
New world champion Kimi Antonelli topped the times for Mercedes ahead of McLaren's 2025 champion Lando Norris in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan survives, advances to LPGA Q-Series Final Stage

Pagdanganan survives, advances to LPGA Q-Series Final Stage

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan dug deep into her reserves and delivered when it mattered most, carding a two-under 70 at the Panther course...
Sports
fbtw
Fiberxers book first semis entry

Fiberxers book first semis entry

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
After seven futile attempts, Converge got past the Last-8, meeting its date with franchise history with a 120-109 dispatching...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with