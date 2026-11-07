Revamped Southwoods Masters set to test Shin, elite field in $1-million Philippine Open

MANILA, Philippines -- Micah Shin returns to familiar ground with renewed confidence, greater experience and a tougher game, but the challenge awaiting him at the Philippine Open may be unlike anything he encountered when he captured his first Asian Tour title at Manila Southwoods in 2017.

The newly refurbished Masters course in Carmona, Cavite, will provide a stern test when the $1-million Philippine Open gets under way on November 12, with narrower fairways and ankle-deep rough expected to put a premium on accuracy and course management in the 72-hole championship serving as the Asian Tour's season-ending event.

For Shin, however, the venue brings back fond memories. It was at Southwoods where the Davao-based golfer claimed his maiden Asian Tour crown in the 2017 Manila Masters, prevailing in a playoff despite incurring a self-imposed two-stroke penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag.

He had earlier secured his first professional victory at the 2016 CAT Open of the Philippine Golf Tour at Luisita in Tarlac.

Nearly a decade later, the now 29-year-old is back in the Asian Tour spotlight and among the leading local contenders in a championship featuring a formidable international field.

Shin heads into the event on a high after producing a commanding nine-stroke, wire-to-wire victory over Sean Ramos in the recently concluded Philippine Golf Tour leg at Apo Golf in Davao.

“This is a good preparation for the Philippine Open as I try to get my confidence back,” said Shin after his emphatic victory.

While his familiarity with Apo, where he developed and honed his game, helped fuel his dominant performance, Shin's showing also underscored the talent and experience he has accumulated through years of competing on the Asian Tour and in tournaments abroad.

He will be looking to improve on his showing in the previous Philippine Open, where he wound up tied for 31st. Shin remained in contention through the first two rounds with rounds of 69 and 65 before fading with back-to-back 72s.

His second victory at The Country Club Invitational last January, coupled with his recent triumph at Apo, should provide another timely boost as he pursues an ambitious bid to win all the Philippine tournaments he has played this year.

But the road to another championship will be anything but easy.

A strong international cast led by Asian Tour champions and regular campaigners will be out to spoil Shin's bid, with world-ranked players Travis Smyth of Australia, Wei Hsuan Wang of Taiwan, Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand, Anirban Lahiri of India, Korean Taehoon Ok, Andy Ogletree of the United States, Charlie Lindh of Sweden, Ian Snyman of South Africa, and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Suteepat Prateeptienchai among those expected to contend.

The Philippine challenge will be spearheaded by three-time Asian Tour winner and former Philippine Open champion Angelo Que, along with Clyde Mondilla, the last Filipino to win the national Open in 2019 at The Country Club.

Also expected to figure prominently are Ramos, Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go, Keanu Jahns, Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan.

But beyond the star-studded field, much of the attention will be on the revamped Masters course, which Southwoods has invested P35 million to prepare for the championship and its 132-player field.

The club has undertaken extensive improvements to ensure the layout will offer a demanding test, particularly for the long hitters who could otherwise overpower the course.

Fairways will average just 25 to 30 yards in width, while ankle-deep rough will punish wayward drives and place a premium on finding the short grass off the tee. The setup is expected to reward precision, sound course management and the ability to control approaches into the greens.

"The fairways being at an average of 25 to 30 yards in width can certainly be a challenge," said Southwoods assistant general manager Jerome Delariarte. "Players would definitely need to find the fairways to be able to attack the pins."

With accuracy likely to prove as important as distance, the refurbished Masters promises to be a compelling examination of the field's shot-making and strategic skills.

Meanwhile, Southwoods is opening the gates to golf fans, allowing free admission throughout the championship as part of the host club's commitment to promoting the sport and giving Filipino contenders a strong home-country following.

Spectator parking and air-conditioned shuttle services to the Masters course will also be provided to ensure a convenient tournament experience.

"It's our club's little way of making sure that our fans get that international feeling of watching some of the best players in the world compete," said Manila Southwoods chairman Robert John Sobrepena. "We also need our countrymen to be able to cheer our local bets."

Once parking spaces inside the golf club are filled, additional parking will be available at nearby Splash Island, with coaster shuttles running continuously to transport spectators to the course.

With a world-class field, a newly refurbished and more demanding layout, and free admission for fans, Southwoods is gearing up for a Philippine Open that promises both a stern golfing test and an international-caliber experience.