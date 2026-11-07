^

Sports

Revamped Southwoods Masters set to test Shin, elite field in $1-million Philippine Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 5:22pm
Revamped Southwoods Masters set to test Shin, elite field in $1-million Philippine Open
Micah Shin
(Pilipinas Golf)

MANILA, Philippines -- Micah Shin returns to familiar ground with renewed confidence, greater experience and a tougher game, but the challenge awaiting him at the Philippine Open may be unlike anything he encountered when he captured his first Asian Tour title at Manila Southwoods in 2017.

The newly refurbished Masters course in Carmona, Cavite, will provide a stern test when the $1-million Philippine Open gets under way on November 12, with narrower fairways and ankle-deep rough expected to put a premium on accuracy and course management in the 72-hole championship serving as the Asian Tour's season-ending event.

For Shin, however, the venue brings back fond memories. It was at Southwoods where the Davao-based golfer claimed his maiden Asian Tour crown in the 2017 Manila Masters, prevailing in a playoff despite incurring a self-imposed two-stroke penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag.

He had earlier secured his first professional victory at the 2016 CAT Open of the Philippine Golf Tour at Luisita in Tarlac.

Nearly a decade later, the now 29-year-old is back in the Asian Tour spotlight and among the leading local contenders in a championship featuring a formidable international field.

Shin heads into the event on a high after producing a commanding nine-stroke, wire-to-wire victory over Sean Ramos in the recently concluded Philippine Golf Tour leg at Apo Golf in Davao.

“This is a good preparation for the Philippine Open as I try to get my confidence back,” said Shin after his emphatic victory.

While his familiarity with Apo, where he developed and honed his game, helped fuel his dominant performance, Shin's showing also underscored the talent and experience he has accumulated through years of competing on the Asian Tour and in tournaments abroad.

He will be looking to improve on his showing in the previous Philippine Open, where he wound up tied for 31st. Shin remained in contention through the first two rounds with rounds of 69 and 65 before fading with back-to-back 72s.

His second victory at The Country Club Invitational last January, coupled with his recent triumph at Apo, should provide another timely boost as he pursues an ambitious bid to win all the Philippine tournaments he has played this year.

But the road to another championship will be anything but easy.

A strong international cast led by Asian Tour champions and regular campaigners will be out to spoil Shin's bid, with world-ranked players Travis Smyth of Australia, Wei Hsuan Wang of Taiwan, Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand, Anirban Lahiri of India, Korean Taehoon Ok, Andy Ogletree of the United States, Charlie Lindh of Sweden, Ian Snyman of South Africa, and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Suteepat Prateeptienchai among those expected to contend.

The Philippine challenge will be spearheaded by three-time Asian Tour winner and former Philippine Open champion Angelo Que, along with Clyde Mondilla, the last Filipino to win the national Open in 2019 at The Country Club.

Also expected to figure prominently are Ramos, Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go, Keanu Jahns, Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan.

But beyond the star-studded field, much of the attention will be on the revamped Masters course, which Southwoods has invested P35 million to prepare for the championship and its 132-player field.

The club has undertaken extensive improvements to ensure the layout will offer a demanding test, particularly for the long hitters who could otherwise overpower the course.

Fairways will average just 25 to 30 yards in width, while ankle-deep rough will punish wayward drives and place a premium on finding the short grass off the tee. The setup is expected to reward precision, sound course management and the ability to control approaches into the greens.

"The fairways being at an average of 25 to 30 yards in width can certainly be a challenge," said Southwoods assistant general manager Jerome Delariarte. "Players would definitely need to find the fairways to be able to attack the pins."

With accuracy likely to prove as important as distance, the refurbished Masters promises to be a compelling examination of the field's shot-making and strategic skills.

Meanwhile, Southwoods is opening the gates to golf fans, allowing free admission throughout the championship as part of the host club's commitment to promoting the sport and giving Filipino contenders a strong home-country following.

Spectator parking and air-conditioned shuttle services to the Masters course will also be provided to ensure a convenient tournament experience.

"It's our club's little way of making sure that our fans get that international feeling of watching some of the best players in the world compete," said Manila Southwoods chairman Robert John Sobrepena. "We also need our countrymen to be able to cheer our local bets."

Once parking spaces inside the golf club are filled, additional parking will be available at nearby Splash Island, with coaster shuttles running continuously to transport spectators to the course.

With a world-class field, a newly refurbished and more demanding layout, and free admission for fans, Southwoods is gearing up for a Philippine Open that promises both a stern golfing test and an international-caliber experience.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Porzingis steps away from NBA over health issues

Porzingis steps away from NBA over health issues

8 hours ago
Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis said Friday (Saturday, Manila time) he is stepping away from basketball due...
Sports
fbtw
Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

3 days ago
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's...
Sports
fbtw
Ticket mechanics bared for pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters' Manila return

Ticket mechanics bared for pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters' Manila return

2 days ago
Health and wellness brand IAM Worldwide has officially announced the schedule and ticket mechanics for “IAM Experience:...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz saves match points to reach Paris Masters semis

Alcaraz saves match points to reach Paris Masters semis

8 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz produced another miracle in the French capital as the seven-time Grand Slam champion fended off two match points...
Sports
fbtw
Team Astral pulls off FWC three-peat

Team Astral pulls off FWC three-peat

2 days ago
The Flyff Universe World Championship (FWC) 2026 came to a close with Team Astral securing their third consecutive title...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cavs thump 76ers in James return, Celtics crush Hornets

Cavs thump 76ers in James return, Celtics crush Hornets

5 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers spoiled LeBron James's latest homecoming on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), beating Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Mangubat bombs away for JRU

NCAA Player of the Week Mangubat bombs away for JRU

5 hours ago
 Jose Rizal University has zoomed to the top seed in Group A of the NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball tournament,...
Sports
fbtw
Antonelli on top ahead of Norris in second Sao Paulo GP practice

Antonelli on top ahead of Norris in second Sao Paulo GP practice

6 hours ago
New world champion Kimi Antonelli topped the times for Mercedes ahead of McLaren's 2025 champion Lando Norris in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan survives, advances to LPGA Q-Series Final Stage

Pagdanganan survives, advances to LPGA Q-Series Final Stage

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan dug deep into her reserves and delivered when it mattered most, carding a two-under 70 at the Panther course...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with